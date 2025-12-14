Which zodiac signs will find love before New Year 2026 — horoscope

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The end of the year always carries a special kind of magic. There’s a sense of change in the air, and the heart seems to whisper that something important is just around the corner. For some, it’s new opportunities; for others, unexpected decisions; and for a few — true love. According to astrologers, before New Year 2026 the Universe has a romantic gift prepared for three zodiac signs.

Novyny.LIVE, citing Collective World, explains which zodiac signs have the best chance of meeting love before the New Year.

Zodiac signs that will meet New Year’s Eve with a significant other

Virgo

In public, Virgos often appear reserved and cool, but behind this calm exterior lies a passionate heart. Someone special will soon notice that spark in you. A favorable planetary alignment in December will heighten your ability to notice details and sense the true intentions of others. An acquaintance that happens during this period may seem accidental at first, but very quickly you will realize: there is something more between you than simple attraction.

Aquarius

You always remain a mystery to those around you, and at the end of the year this trait will work in your favor. Your originality, sincerity, and ability to think deeply will attract the right person. You will welcome New Year 2026 with someone special who gives you a sense of home, calm, and comfort.

Scorpio

Passionate Scorpios know how to love sincerely and deeply. And it is precisely this unrestrained energy that is now drawing the right person to you. Astrologers speak of a connection that can completely change your view of relationships. Before New Year 2026, you may find yourself beside someone who touches the deepest strings of your soul and makes you believe in true closeness.

