Horoscope of luck 2026: the happiest month according to your zodiac sign

The new year of 2026 will be multifaceted, offering unbridled energy and challenging decisions. However, each zodiac sign will have a period when they will be lucky in all areas of life thanks to the planets' favorable positioning. During this month, events will unfold as they should, decisions will be made more quickly, and your intuition will be stronger.

Novyny.LIVE tells you when to expect the luckiest month of 2026 according to your zodiac sign.

Lucky months of 2026 for each zodiac sign

Aries: May

May is a time of breakthroughs in work, bold steps, and unexpected but useful acquaintances. This month will bring a desire to act openly and boldly. You will clearly see the opportunities that are opening up for you. And your decisions will be accurate.

Zodiac sign Aries. Photo: Freepik.com

Taurus: September

The first few months of 2026 will be busy and tense. Therefore, September will be a breath of fresh air. It will bring you peace and harmony. You will have the opportunity to stabilize your finances and foster warmth and mutual understanding in your relationships.

The zodiac sign of Taurus. Photo: freepik.com

Gemini: February

You can expect inspiration and rapid changes in February. It's a time for creativity, communication, and bold beginnings. You will easily find contacts, opportunities, and ideas to bring to life.

Gemini zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Cancer: June

June brings inner peace and emotional healing. You will feel supported by others. Events will open the way to new solutions. It's an opportunity to improve relationships and solve professional problems.

Cancer zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Leo: December

December is a month of victories for you. It's your chance to receive well-deserved recognition and new opportunities. In addition to professional success, astrologers predict romantic discoveries and the fulfillment of a cherished dream.

Leo zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

Virgo: March

In March, your doubts will be dispelled, and you will gain clarity on issues that have been bothering you. You will make an important decision that will lead to growth. This month will be favorable for studies, work, and projects that require precision.

Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Libra: July

In July, your life will be filled with lightness and pleasant emotions. You will naturally and effortlessly rediscover happiness. Your relationships will be tender and understanding, and your creative ideas will produce real results.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Scorpio: April

April will bring deep transformation and renewal to all areas of your life. Your old fears will disappear, allowing you to move forward with confidence.

Zodiac sign Scorpio. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius: October

The second month of fall will broaden your horizons and provide the sense of movement you love. New acquaintances, professional opportunities, and travel will pave the way for growth. Your optimism will attract good luck.

Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

Capricorn: January

In January, you will see the real results of your work. You will receive new offers, important deals, and financial stability.

Capricorn zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Aquarius: August

This is a month of innovation and bold decisions. The last summer month will provide plenty of ideas and inspiration. You will have the opportunity to bring your plans to life. You will find like-minded people or partners to support your new projects.

Zodiac sign Aquarius. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces: November

This is a month of calm and intuitive insights, as well as gentle yet powerful inner healing. November brings deep emotional healing and warmth in relationships. You will receive confirmation that you are on the right track.

The zodiac sign of Pisces. Photo: Freepik.com

