Which astrological sign will be fabulously lucky on the weekend of May 17-18, 2025 — horoscope

The weekend of May 17-18 promises to be unforgettable for one astrological sign. This lucky person will be blessed with great luck. Astrologers predict good news, lucky coincidences, and special meetings. Everything planned will finally come true.

Find out who among the astrological signs will be incredibly lucky on the weekend of May 17-18 in the accurate astrological forecast by Novyny.LIVE.

The astrological sign that will be fabulously lucky this weekend

On May 17 and 18, those born under the fiery and charismatic sign of Leo will have a special day. Luck will accompany you in literally everything, from your personal life to your finances. A charge of energy, inspiration, and support from others will push you to action and great achievements.

Thus, according to astrologers, Leos will have a chance to improve their income this Saturday and Sunday — you may find a part-time job or be offered a favorable offer. In your personal life, you can expect romantic adventures or a new round in your relationship.

Astrologers advise you to seize your chance, act boldly, and trust yourself. Don't turn down spontaneous trips or invitations to events — that's where incredible things are waiting for you.

