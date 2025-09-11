Horoscope for September 11, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Thursday, September 11, promises to be calm and productive, as the Moon is in Taurus and the 20th lunar day encourages big plans and strategic decisions. This day is favorable for setting goals, advancing careers, and making important choices. At the same time, all zodiac signs are advised to stay calm and avoid rushing.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Thursday, September 11.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Astrologers advise focusing on important plans and steadily moving toward your goals. The day is suitable for thoughtful decisions and strategic career moves.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Use the day to plan big steps. You will feel inner stability and calm, allowing you to handle any tasks effectively.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Thursday is favorable for reflection and choosing your direction. Minor delays are possible, so patience is needed. Astrologers recommend avoiding major deals.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

You will feel confident in tasks that require patience and attention to detail. The day is ideal for thoughtful decisions and planning future projects. Astrologers advise acting calmly and not letting emotions take over.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

The day brings opportunities for strategic decisions and planning important events. Astrologers advise patience and not rushing things. Routine tasks will go smoothly.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Thursday is ideal for analyzing and organizing work processes. Astrologers recommend starting with small tasks and gradually moving to larger plans. Avoid signing important documents.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

You may feel calm and confident in your decisions. Astrologers suggest focusing energy on household tasks and completing routine projects. Financial deals should be postponed.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Thursday is favorable for planning and strategic thinking. Astrologers advise setting priorities and acting gradually without rushing.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

You will feel stability and confidence, helping you plan your day effectively. Astrologers recommend focusing on household tasks and small projects.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

The day is favorable for systematic work and completing ongoing tasks. Your persistence and endurance will be an advantage, but it’s better not to rush important decisions.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Thursday offers a chance for calm planning and careful consideration of key steps. Astrologers suggest tackling routine tasks and household chores, while postponing major deals and contracts.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

You will feel peace, determination, and confidence in your decisions. Astrologers advise using the day for planning and resolving pending tasks.

Read more:

Financial fortune is coming soon for these lucky zodiac signs

Horoscope for September 8 — chance for Gemini, secrets for Pisces

September 2025 horoscope — a difficult choice awaits one sign