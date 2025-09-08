Horoscope for September 8, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for every zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Monday, September 8, promises to be bright and eventful, as the 17th lunar day is considered one of the most favorable, while the waning Moon in Pisces makes us more sensitive, romantic, and intuitive. According to astrologers, this is a time when emotions take center stage: it is ideal for meeting new people, engagements, weddings, and any sincere expressions of feelings. It is also a wonderful day for creativity and the arts.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Monday, September 8.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

This Monday, Aries will be unusually active and productive. The day is favorable both for new work ideas and for romance and heartfelt conversations. Astrologers advise being sincere with those around you.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Taurus may feel quite sentimental today. It’s a great time to delight loved ones with a festive dinner or a thoughtful gift. However, it’s best to avoid financial risks.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Gemini will have the opportunity to open up in love or creativity. You may be drawn to art, music, or poetry, which is an excellent way to relieve stress. At work, interesting ideas could emerge that are worth considering.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Cancer will feel a surge of inspiration, and romance will be in the air. It’s a good time for heartfelt conversations and reconciliation with those you may have had misunderstandings with. The evening should be spent in a warm, cozy atmosphere with family.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Leo may shine in social settings today and attract attention. Monday is well-suited for presentations, public speaking, and meeting new people. Astrologers also advise listening more to your heart than to logic.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

For Virgo, September 8 is a time to take a pause and allow yourself some lightness. Immersing yourself in art or taking a walk in nature can help restore your energy. It’s an ideal moment for honest conversations, but avoid being overly critical.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Libra will feel a romantic mood and a desire for beauty. Spend the day in harmony: visit a theater or exhibition, or simply create a cozy atmosphere at home. In personal relationships, a special moment of sincerity may arise.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Scorpio may experience deep emotional moments. Monday is suitable for open conversations with your partner or for self-reflection. You have the ability to sense what is hidden from others.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Sagittarius will experience ease in communication today. You may meet interesting people or discover a new hobby. At work, it’s a good day to show creativity, and in relationships, sincerity will be important.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

For Capricorn, September 8 brings a desire to pause and enjoy the moment. It’s a good day for family gatherings and warm conversations. At work, don’t rush—you will accomplish everything in time.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Aquarius should pay attention to the romantic sphere. The day is favorable for meeting new people, going on dates, and making important relationship decisions. Interesting ideas may arise at work, but it’s better to implement them later.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

With the Moon in your sign, the day feels especially deep and sensitive. You may feel the world revealing its secrets to you. It’s a wonderful time for creativity, spiritual practices, and romance. Astrologers advise not to fear your emotions—they will guide you today.

