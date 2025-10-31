Horoscope for October 31, 2025 — what astrologers advise each zodiac sign on Halloween

Halloween Horoscope — a day of intuition and bold decisions
Friday, October 31, promises to be magical — not only because it’s Halloween, but also due to the strong energy of the 11th lunar day, which encourages decisive action. It’s a time to act — to create, cleanse your space, start new traditions, and adopt positive habits that bring strength and harmony. The waxing Moon in the sensitive sign of Pisces enhances intuition. This is a day when even thoughts can manifest, so pay attention to your inner state and desires.
Novyny.LIVE reveals what each zodiac sign can expect this Friday, October 31.
Aries (March 21 — April 20)
Astrologers advise not to waste this Friday on trivial matters — you are capable of more than you think. Take initiative, do what inspires you, and don’t fear change — it will open new opportunities.
Taurus (April 21 — May 21)
Today it’s important to stay close to those who sincerely support you. Halloween may bring intense emotions, but don’t let feelings cloud your judgment — act with love, yet remain rational.
Gemini (May 22 — June 21)
October 31 will open the way to important discoveries. Pay attention to dreams or random signs — they may hold the answer to a question that has long troubled you.
Cancer (June 22 — July 22)
Friday will be emotional yet productive. Use the energy of the Moon in Pisces for creativity or home comfort — harmony within will be your main source of good fortune today.
Leo (July 23 — August 21)
Astrologers recommend avoiding superficial glamour — instead, focus on inner growth. Halloween brings you a moment of deep awareness: you’ll realize what you need to let go of to move forward.
Virgo (August 22 — September 23)
This day will be significant for your relationships — you may either strengthen them or finally release what no longer has meaning. It’s the perfect time for heartfelt conversations, especially with loved ones.
Libra (September 23 — October 22)
Astrologers say that October 31 will bring a new level of awareness. Dedicate time to spiritual practices, cleansing your space, or meditation — anything done today with a pure heart will bear fruit.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)
Halloween resonates with your energy — today you feel everything more deeply than others. Use this surge of power for transformation: finish old matters, forgive the past, and allow yourself renewal.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)
Friday favors travel, new experiences, and spiritual exploration. If you feel like changing your usual route — go for it; fate is preparing an unexpected but meaningful turn.
Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)
Astrologers advise letting go of control a bit and trusting the flow. The day’s energy will help you find inspiration in simple things — music, nature, or a conversation with someone close.
Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)
October 31 will bring inspiration and a strong urge to act. You can realize a bold idea or take the first step toward a dream — don’t doubt yourself, as the universe is on your side today.
Pisces (February 19 — March 20)
The Moon in your sign gives you exceptional sensitivity and depth. This Halloween can be truly magical — you’ll feel a powerful connection with the universe, and your wishes may start manifesting today.
Read more:
Zodiac signs destined for financial gains — November horoscope
One zodiac sign is about to close a difficult chapter — horoscope
Your November 2025 tarot reading — what awaits each zodiac sign