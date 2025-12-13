Christmas ideas 2025 — these presents will melt their heart

A couple handing over presents during Christmas. Photo: freepik

Christmas is soon approaching, a holiday that fills homes with warmth and smiles. It's the perfect time to surprise your loved one with something special. But how do you choose a Christmas gift that is useful, beautiful, and says "I love you"?

Novyny.LIVE has collected useful, simple, and original gift ideas for Christmas 2025 to make your significant other delighted.

What gift to give your loved one for Christmas 2025 — ideas

Jewelry with a meaning

Jewelry remains one of the most popular gifts for Christmas. You can put a special meaning into such a thing:

patriotic symbols;

engraving with words of love, date of meeting or a short phrase that only you understand

initials;

a talisman stone for protection, harmony, love or inner strength;

Zodiac sign.

This type of jewelry never goes out of style and will always remind you of the person who gave it to you.

An impression gift

If you want to really surprise your significant other, choose an experience gift. Consider a romantic dinner, a weekend trip, a master class, concert tickets, or a certificate for an event your significant other has always wanted to attend.

A gift for a loved one. Photo: Freepik.com

A gift that speaks of your care

A gift that will create a Christmas atmosphere and show that you really care about the person:

a set for care;

a set for relaxation;

a set for massage;

favorite care products;

a warm blanket;

themed scented candles;

bathrobe;

slippers;

pajamas.

Also consider gifts that speak of care and sincerity, such as flowers, perfumes, books, and soft toys. These are always great Christmas options. However, even the classics can feel new at Christmas. Choose a perfume associated with something special to you, a book with a heartfelt inscription, or a meaningful bouquet of flowers.

Creative and personalized surprises

For Christmas, you can make something with your own hands:

a photo album with shared memories;

a video greeting;

a handwritten letter;

a set with sweets;

something symbolic with your own story.

These ideas demonstrate sincerity and attention that you can't buy in any store.

