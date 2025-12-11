New Year 2026 — don't scare your luck away doing this on New Year's Eve

A man and a woman are unpacking their belongings. Photo: freepik

It's important to prepare your home for the holidays. This includes thoroughly cleaning, putting things away, and getting rid of anything old, broken, or unnecessary. However, there are some things that must not be thrown away, as doing so could result in a loss of happiness, good luck, prosperity, and protection throughout the coming year.

Discover what items should never be thrown away before the New Year and why, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Before the arrival of the New Year, it was strictly forbidden to throw anything in the trash:

Holiday decorations

Old toys, lanterns, and spoiled garlands still carry the festive energy that filled your home in previous years. Therefore, you should not get rid of these items until the holiday season is over. Wait until you put the Christmas tree decoration in the boxes to update or replace them, so as not to compromise family luck.

Travel souvenirs

Souvenirs brought back from trips or given by loved ones carry the memories, emotions, and energy of the people you care about. Throwing away these mementos on New Year's Eve means discarding positive energy.

Favorite clothes

Even if you haven't worn an item in a long time, if it's associated with happy memories or significant events, don't be in a hurry to part with it on New Year's Eve. According to tradition, doing so cuts off pleasant memories. If the clothes are no longer useful, give them a second life.

Wish lists

Even if some of your dreams did not come true, don't just throw them away as you welcome the new year. It's worth revising your old list and rewriting your current desires to set new goals. Keep the old list as a reminder of your progress and to keep your aspirations alive.

A woman throws away old clothes. Photo: Freepik.com

What not to take out so as not to "throw away" wealth and prosperity

Money and empty wallets

You should never give away or throw away items related to finances, especially not over the threshold. According to tradition, doing so guarantees poverty in the new year. It's better not to throw away an old, worn-out wallet before the holidays. Leave it until January and then replace it calmly, without risking your luck.

Bread and salt

Bread and salt symbolize home, protection, and God's grace. Throwing them away on the eve of a holiday was considered a grave sin. It was as if people were giving up their well-being and satisfaction. It is better to give leftovers to birds or find another use for them than to throw them in the trash.

An old broom or broomstick

These objects have long been considered carriers of home energy. For example, throwing away a broom at the end of the year was believed to sweep away good luck and family peace. If you need to replace your broom, wait until after the holidays, when the energy of the new year has entered the house.

Empty plant pots

An empty pot symbolizes potential and future growth. Throwing it away on New Year's Eve can result in missing out on opportunities for prosperity. Instead, it is better to plant a new plant in it, as it will become a symbol of renewal, new strength, and the prosperity that will come to your home.

Why you can't take out the trash on December 31

Taking out the trash on December 31 was considered an extremely bad omen. It symbolizes taking out the good luck, money, and family well-being of the house. All household chores, including cleaning and garbage disposal, should be finished by the evening of December 31.

Read more: