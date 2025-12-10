New Year 2026 — what not to give so as not to anger the Horse

Gifts for New Year. Photo: freepik.com

Soon we will welcome the New Year 2026. Traditionally, we prepare gifts for our family and friends. Astrologers say that you should consider not only the interests of the person receiving the present but also the energy of the coming year, which will be ruled by the Red Fire Horse — a symbol of freedom, movement and nobility. An unfortunate gift may bring trouble and restrain the flow of financial luck.

Novyny.LIVE explains which gifts should not be given for New Year 2026 so as not to scare off the Horse and avoid misfortune.

What not to give for New Year 2026 — avoiding the anger of the Fire Horse

Gifts that restrict freedom

The Fire Horse values space and freedom, so any items that symbolically or practically restrict movement are considered undesirable. These may include:

belts;

waistbands;

tight accessories;

scarves and shawls.

Such items may be associated with limiting growth and stopping forward movement.

Gifts related to finances

Wallets or piggy banks — especially empty ones — may symbolize a lack of abundance. If you choose a wallet as a gift, place at least one coin inside — this is a traditional symbol of attracting wealth.

Items with negative or destructive symbolism

Avoid gifts that carry instability or disrupt harmony:

sharp objects (knives, scissors, cutting tools) — symbols of cutting off luck and causing conflict;

The Horse is a lively and swift creature, so heavy or sombre symbols may be perceived as "anti-gifts."

Gifts for the New Year. Photo: freepik.com

Gifts that symbolize loss or transience

Some items hint at separation or financial difficulties:

shoes — in many traditions symbolize departure and instability;

Gifts that imply obligations or shortcomings

Items, products or accessories meant to improve appearance or "fix" flaws — scales, anti-cellulite sets, cosmetics — disrupt harmony and undermine confidence.

Low-quality or poorly made items appear disrespectful and may spoil the energy of the gift.

