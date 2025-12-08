Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate first Christmas married

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Photo: Manifest India

Fans were treated to a warm glimpse of newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s first holiday season together, as the couple shared new photos and videos of their cozy Christmas preparations.

A festive moment captured at home

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco decorate their Christmas tree. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The singer and actress, 33, posted a carousel on Instagram showing the couple decorating their Christmas tree together on December 4. In a timelapse video, Gomez — dressed casually in shorts and a gray knit sweater — places ornaments alongside Blanco, 37, before the two pause to share a kiss. Another clip shows them leaning in close, cuddling as they finish decorating.

Gomez also gave her followers a closer look at the tree's colorful ornaments, and one photo shows her playfully dangling a bauble toward the camera. She captioned the post: "Our first Christmas as a married couple."

Celebrating the holidays as newlyweds

The festive update comes just weeks after the pair celebrated their first Thanksgiving together since their September wedding. Gomez offered a peek at the occasion on Instagram Stories, revealing a beautifully arranged outdoor table set with candles, flowers, and soft autumn tones. She also shared a tender photo of her and Blanco embracing by a fireplace.

"Most thankful for all of you today. Happy Thanksgiving," she wrote.

Selena Gomez celebrates Thanksgiving with sweet post. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The couple married on September 27 at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, in a ceremony with around 170 guests, according to Vogue.

A year filled with milestones

Since their wedding, both Gomez and Blanco have posted several glimpses into their life as newlyweds. Blanco marked their one-month anniversary in October by sharing a beach photo of the pair holding hands. He later posted a sentimental nod to their reception — a "Benny and Selena" sign from their Thai-food station catered by L.A.’s Jitlada.

The relationship became public in late 2023, and Blanco proposed one year later. Gomez announced the engagement on December 11, 2024, with a carousel featuring her marquise-cut diamond ring.

"Forever begins now," she captioned the post — and their first holiday season together suggests they’re embracing that promise with joy.

