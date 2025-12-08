Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Selena Gomez shows cozy Christmas preparations with Blanco

8 December 2025 17:29
Kateryna Novak - editor
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate first Christmas married
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Photo: Manifest India
Kateryna Novak - editor

Fans were treated to a warm glimpse of newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s first holiday season together, as the couple shared new photos and videos of their cozy Christmas preparations.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

A festive moment captured at home

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco decorate their Christmas tree. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The singer and actress, 33, posted a carousel on Instagram showing the couple decorating their Christmas tree together on December 4. In a timelapse video, Gomez — dressed casually in shorts and a gray knit sweater — places ornaments alongside Blanco, 37, before the two pause to share a kiss. Another clip shows them leaning in close, cuddling as they finish decorating.

Gomez also gave her followers a closer look at the tree's colorful ornaments, and one photo shows her playfully dangling a bauble toward the camera. She captioned the post: "Our first Christmas as a married couple."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrating the holidays as newlyweds

The festive update comes just weeks after the pair celebrated their first Thanksgiving together since their September wedding. Gomez offered a peek at the occasion on Instagram Stories, revealing a beautifully arranged outdoor table set with candles, flowers, and soft autumn tones. She also shared a tender photo of her and Blanco embracing by a fireplace.

"Most thankful for all of you today. Happy Thanksgiving," she wrote.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez celebrates Thanksgiving with sweet post. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

The couple married on September 27 at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, in a ceremony with around 170 guests, according to Vogue.

A year filled with milestones

Since their wedding, both Gomez and Blanco have posted several glimpses into their life as newlyweds. Blanco marked their one-month anniversary in October by sharing a beach photo of the pair holding hands. He later posted a sentimental nod to their reception — a "Benny and Selena" sign from their Thai-food station catered by L.A.’s Jitlada.

The relationship became public in late 2023, and Blanco proposed one year later. Gomez announced the engagement on December 11, 2024, with a carousel featuring her marquise-cut diamond ring.

"Forever begins now," she captioned the post — and their first holiday season together suggests they’re embracing that promise with joy.

