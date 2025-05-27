What not to cook in a slow cooker — list

Slow cooker. Photo: light-ua.com

A slow cooker is an indispensable kitchen appliance that can prepare a variety of dishes at the touch of a button. However, not all foods are suitable for this method of cooking.

Good Housekeeping tells you which foods to avoid.

Which foods should not be cooked in a slow cooker?

Frozen meat

It takes too long for meat or poultry straight from the freezer to defrost, which creates ideal conditions for bacterial growth. If your slow cooker does not have a defrost function, it is better to defrost the food first.

Alcohol

Due to slow evaporation, food can acquire a strong alcoholic flavor. If the recipe calls for alcohol, limit it to one or two tablespoons.

Pasta

It is easy to overcook pasta in a slow cooker, causing it to lose its structure. It's better to cook it separately.

Watery vegetables

Zucchini, spinach, peas, and asparagus all turn into mashed potatoes when simmered for a long time in a slow cooker. Add them at the very end.

Fresh herbs

Basil, parsley, cilantro, and mint lose their flavor and color. Sometimes they can add an unpleasant taste and spoil the appearance of a dish.

Dairy products

Cream, milk, or yogurt added at the beginning of cooking can curdle and ruin the texture. Add them toward the end.

Expensive types of beef

Filet mignon, ribeye, and steak are best cooked on a grill or in a frying pan. In a slow cooker, the meat will not develop an appetizing crust, and its delicate texture may be compromised.

Foods with a crispy crust

Fried chicken, bacon, and stir-fries are not suitable for the slow cooker because it will not provide the desired texture.

Lean meat and seafood

Such products easily dry out in a slow cooker, becoming tough and fibrous. It is better to cook these foods using delicate methods, such as steaming or baking.

