Top 5 appliances that should be in every modern home

A woman with a vacuum cleaner. Photo: Freepik

A modern home is about more than just heat, water, and shelter. It's a place where comfort and functionality come together through thoughtful design. Among the most important of these are household electrical appliances. These appliances have become indispensable helpers that save time, increase comfort, and add convenience. Today's market offers many options, but not all of them are worth buying.

The editors of Novyny.LIVE have selected five useful devices that have become a modern-life standard and are now an integral part of daily routines.

Multicooker — a versatile kitchen assistant

It's a real lifesaver for those who value time and want to cook delicious food with minimal effort. This appliance can boil, stew, fry, bake, and steam.

Thanks to programmable modes and a delayed start function, you can wake up to a ready-made breakfast or come home to a hot dinner. Compact models save space, and modern versions can be controlled via smartphone.

Multicooker. Photo: Freepik

Robot vacuum cleaner — effortless cleanliness

A clean home is essential for comfort, but cleaning can be time-consuming. A robot vacuum cleaner solves this problem by independently removing dust, pet hair, and small debris. Modern models are equipped with sensors that allow them to avoid obstacles, and some can even wash the floor.

It operates quietly, is energy efficient, and can be controlled via an app, enabling you to enjoy a clean home with minimal effort.

Robot vacuum cleaner. Photo: Freepik

An electric kettle with a thermostat offers speed and energy-efficiency

The electric kettle is a classic that never loses its relevance. However, modern models with a thermostat allow you to heat water to the desired temperature, not just boil it. This is ideal for brewing different types of tea or preparing baby food.

Energy-efficient models consume less electricity, which is important in the context of rising energy costs. Its compact design and automatic shut-off function make it a must-have for any kitchen.

Electric kettle. Photo: Unsplash

Blender — healthy food in seconds

Healthy eating is a modern trend, and a blender can help you achieve it. You can use it to quickly prepare smoothies, puréed soups, and sauces. You can also use it to chop nuts for desserts. Both stationary and immersion models take up little space and are easy to use.

For families with children, a blender is indispensable for making purées and nutritious drinks. The variety of models with different attachments allows you to adapt the appliance to your culinary needs.

Blender. Photo: Freepik

Washing machine with tumble dryer — saving space and time

A washing machine with a dryer is the perfect solution for a modern home, especially small apartments. This appliance washes and dries clothes, eliminating the need for a separate dryer or for hanging clothes to dry. Modern models are energy-efficient and have different washing modes for delicate fabrics and a steam function for disinfection.

For those who value comfort and want to optimize their space, this appliance is a must-have. Compact models easily fit into any interior, and their quiet operation allows them to be used at any time of day.

Washing machine. Photo: Freepik

Why are these devices necessary?

Each one is designed to simplify life, save time and resources. They are affordable and easy to use, meeting the needs of modern households. In a world where life is moving faster and electricity prices are rising, it's important to choose energy-efficient models with high functionality. These five appliances make life easier and add comfort, allowing you to spend more time with your family, on work, or on hobbies.

How to choose high quality appliances

Energy efficiency: Pay attention to the energy consumption class (A+ or higher).

Functionality: Choose models with additional features that meet your needs.

Brand and warranty: Give preference to trusted manufacturers with a one-year warranty.

Reviews: Read reviews from other users to ensure the device is reliable.

Price and quality: The most expensive model is not always the best — compare the features.

