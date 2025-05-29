Chocolate cake in the microwave — 5 minutes recipe

Chocolate cake. Photo: shuba.life

You don't need to use an oven to make a delicious chocolate dessert. This recipe is easy to prepare in a microwave in just a few minutes.

The recipe is shared by Shuba.

You will need:

For the dough:

Wheat flour — 70 g;

Butter (or vegetable oil) — 60 g;

Chicken eggs — 1 pcs;

Sugar — 100 g;

Cocoa — 20 g;

Milk — 80 ml;

Baking powder — 1 tsp.

For soaking:

Milk — 50 ml;

Condensed milk — 20 g.

How to make

Beat the eggs with the sugar until they are white and foamy. Add the melted butter, vegetable oil, and milk to the eggs and mix well.

Sift the flour, cocoa, and baking powder into the liquid ingredients. Mix all the ingredients together until the batter is smooth and lump-free.

Cover a 7- to 8-inch diameter microwave-safe baking dish with parchment paper and pour in the finished dough. Bake the cake in the microwave at 800 watts for about 5 minutes.

After baking, carefully remove the cake from the dish and place it on a plate. Mix the condensed and regular milk together and pour the mixture over the cake. Garnish with powdered sugar and cocoa, if desired. Enjoy!

