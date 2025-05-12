Delicious lemon cake baked in 3 minutes — a refreshing, citrus-filled treat for tea time

Lemon pie. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

This fluffy and moist lemon cake is ready in minutes. The balanced flavor of the zest, delicate texture and refreshing fondant are the perfect combination for tea parties when you want something homemade but without the fuss.

The recipe was published by Smachnenke.

You will need:

butter — 120 g;

sugar — 200 g;

salt — a pinch;

eggs — 3 pcs;

milk — 100 ml;

lemon juice — 3 tbsp;

zest of 1 lemon;

baking powder — 1 tsp;

flour — 250 g.

For the fondant:

condensed milk — 3 tbsp;

lemon juice — 2 tbsp.

Method of preparation

Thoroughly beat soft butter with sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating until smooth.

Preparation of the dough. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour in milk, lemon juice and add lemon zest. Stir the mixture. Add the sifted flour, baking powder and salt. Knead a smooth dough without lumps.

Making a pie. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

Pour into a greased baking dish and bake at 180 °C for about 30–35 minutes until a skewer comes out clean.

The ready-to-eat pie. Photo: smachnenke.com.ua

For the fondant, mix the condensed milk with lemon juice. Spread the cooled cake with the fondant and sprinkle with additional zest if desired.

