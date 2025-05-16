Benefits of dill and parsley — vitamin treasure trove for your body

Dill and parsley. Photo: Freepik

Herbs are an important part of a balanced diet. They add flavor to dishes and provide many health benefits.

Read the article by Novyny.LIVE to find out which of these plants is more useful for the body.

Advertisement

Should you choose dill or parsley?

Actually, you don't have to pick one. The best solution is to include both types of greens in your diet. Add them to salads, soups, snacks, or even smoothies to reap the health benefits without extra effort. Eating dill and parsley regularly is a simple, natural way to stay healthy.

The benefits of dill

Despite its delicate taste, dill has powerful medicinal properties. Its essential oils, especially anethole, have a calming effect. They relax muscles, reduce pain, and improve sleep. Dill is often used to regulate digestion, reduce bloating, and treat colics, even in infants.

It contains vitamins A, C, and B, as well as calcium, potassium, and phosphorus. These nutrients positively affect heart function, skin condition, and metabolism.

The benefits of parsley

Parsley is a real vitamin treasure trove. Just 50 grams of this herb contains more vitamin C than a medium-sized lemon. It is also rich in vitamins A and K, folic acid, and iron. These nutrients make parsley an excellent tool for strengthening the immune system, improving vision, maintaining bone health, and promoting healthy circulation.

In addition to its vitamin content, parsley has a mild diuretic effect that helps eliminate excess fluid and reduce swelling. Thanks to its antioxidant content, parsley also helps cleanse the body and has an anti-inflammatory effect.

As a reminder, we showed you how to cook fish with a juicy, crispy crust.

Also, find out our favorite recipe of the most delicious French chicken.