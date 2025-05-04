Our social media:

Relationship burnout — how to restore emotional closeness

5 May 2025 21:12
Olha Veres - editor
Feeling drained in your relationship? Here’s how to reconnect
A man and a woman are fighting. Illustrative photo: Freepik
Fatigue, resentment, and lack of willingness to compromise — all these can be signs of burnout in a relationship. More and more often, couples today are losing their emotional and physical connection.

Novyny.LIVE explains what relationship burnout is and how to prevent it.

What is relationship burnout?

According to licensed psychologist Rachel Needle, relationship burnout is a state of emotional exhaustion that develops when the pressure and demands of maintaining a relationship outweigh the resources and support available to sustain it.

Burnout doesn’t only affect emotions — it can deeply impact intimacy as well.

"When one or both people feel emotionally or mentally drained, it often leads to emotional disconnection, lower libido, and a decrease in both intimacy and sexual activity," says New York psychotherapist Eva Dillon.

Factors that contribute to relationship burnout:

  • Unequal division of household labor (one partner taking on more responsibilities)
  • Lack of work-life balance (both or one partner feeling overwhelmed by work)
  • Family-related stress (conflicts with parents or relatives)
  • Lack of growth as a couple (falling into monotonous routines) and boredom

How to deal with relationship burnout and reconnect — tips

  1. Acknowledge the problem. Admitting that the relationship has reached a burnout stage is the first step. But it’s important to do this without blame or criticism.
  2. Take personal responsibility. Burnout often leads to blame and lack of accountability. Many believe the solution lies in changing their partner. But the best way to overcome it is to reflect on your own role and consider how you can change to help the relationship grow.
  3. Keep communicating. Burnout worsens when couples ignore issues until they feel overwhelmed. Make time each week to talk. Have open conversations about your desire to improve the relationship. Listen to each other’s needs and agree on small steps you both can take. This shouldn’t be a one-off — communication must be ongoing.
  4. Try something new together. Prioritize quality time as a couple, and treat it like an important appointment. Focus on new experiences — take a class together, cook a new recipe, or explore a new hobby. Novelty and playfulness can help you reconnect without making it feel like work.
  5. Work on yourself, too. Sharing your life with someone — financially, as parents, or roommates — can make it easy to forget the importance of alone time and self-reflection. Tackle your personal burnout, too. Whether it’s exercise, good sleep, meditation, or hobbies, support each other in self-care efforts.
  6. Seek professional help. You don’t have to fix your relationship alone. Therapy can provide tools and strategies to address burnout and rebuild emotional and physical intimacy. Especially when you need a neutral party to help guide you through the process. Seeing a therapist early on can restore the dynamic before deeper damage occurs.

