How to recognize a stingy man — key signs to watch for

2 May 2025 12:13
Olha Veres - editor
How to tell if your partner is stingy — 4 red flags to notice early
A man holds money in his hands. Photo: Freepik
Not many people want to build a relationship with someone who’s tight-fisted — and it’s not about being materialistic. A stingy partner can hold you back and make it hard to grow or enjoy new experiences. Fortunately, there are clear behavioral signs that can help you spot one early on.

How to tell if your partner is stingy

He never leaves a tip

One of the easiest ways to spot a stingy man is by observing how he treats others. If he never tips at restaurants and insists on saving that extra 10–15%, it may be a red flag that he’s not just frugal — he’s cheap.

He shows up empty-handed

If your partner comes to dinner without flowers or a bottle of wine — or if he visits friends or family without bringing anything — it might signal a lack of generosity. Thoughtful people like to show appreciation through small gestures.

A greedy man. Photo: Freepik

He wants you to account for every penny

Stingy men tend to be controlling about money. If he constantly questions your spending or insists he knows better how the money should be used, that’s a warning sign. This kind of behavior often worsens over time.

He claims that money doesn’t buy happiness

While it’s true that money isn’t everything, it does affect quality of life. Stingy partners often use this phrase to guilt-trip women into giving up things they enjoy — like a new dress or favorite skincare — under the guise of promoting simpler values.

Previously, we wrote about how toxic work environments can affect your mental health.

We also shared tips on how to subtly tell your partner you’d love to receive flowers.

psychology money relationships
