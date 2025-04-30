Our social media:

Top 3 phrases confident, self-respecting women say

1 May 2025 04:01
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
3 phrases every strong woman says — and why they matter
A confident woman. Photo: Pexels
Strong, self-aware women know their worth. They don’t settle, and they prioritize their needs without guilt.

Novyny.LIVE found out what three simple phrases say everything about a woman who truly values herself.

Phrases women who value themselves often say

"I don’t agree"

A self-respecting woman isn’t afraid to speak her truth — even when it’s unpopular. Saying "I don’t agree" shows she’s not afraid of confrontation and refuses to be manipulated into silence.

She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to stand firm, even in the face of pressure.

A beautiful woman. Photo: Pexels

"No, thank you"

The power of a polite "no" cannot be overstated. Confident women protect their time, energy, and peace — and they don’t feel the need to over-explain or apologize for it.

Setting boundaries is not selfish. It’s self-care — and a powerful sign of inner strength.

A smiling woman. Photo: Pexels

"I choose…"

This phrase reflects independence and ownership. Whether the outcome is perfect or not, self-assured women take responsibility for their lives and aren’t afraid to make bold choices.

They don’t drift — they direct. That’s what makes them powerful.

Previously, we explored red and green flags to look for in a partner when building healthy, lasting relationships.

Zelensky urged Trump to pressure Putin at Vatican meeting

Russia begins building road bridge to North Korea

Astronomers discover extraordinary exoplanet in Kepler-10 System

AI's already replaced Microsoft's developers, writing 30% of code

Why you shouldn't keep your charger plugged in all the time

Parg to represent Armenia at Eurovision 2025 — what we know

Trump marks 100 days as president — here’s what he said

Zelensky reacts to the Russian massive drone attack

Xiaomi to release HyperOS 3 — which devices will be updated

US to build Missile Defense Shield — details from Trump

