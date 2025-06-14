This TV show feels like therapy — and millions agree

A girl is watching a movie. Photo: Freepik

The legendary TV show Game of Thrones has won the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. Its appeal lies in its vivid and unexpected plot and rich character stories. But that's not all. Game of Thrones is a kind of mini-therapy that helps people understand themselves and forget their problems.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Advertisement

The phenomenon of the TV show "Game of Thrones"

Game of Thrones is not just a TV show, but an opportunity to better understand your inner world. The fictional stories of the characters have helped many people understand their own experiences. For example, Tyrion Lannister became a favorite among viewers. He resonated with viewers because of his internal struggle between good and evil. Many people recognized themselves in him.

Tyrion Lannister. Photo: screenshot

The relationships between the characters deserve special attention in the TV show. Game of Thrones shows completely different types of relationships. Here you will find constant abuse, love, and passion. For some, such a candid picture of toxic relationships helped them understand their own problems and opened their eyes to them.

Scene from the TV show "Game of Thrones". Photo: screenshot

In addition, Game of Thrones is exactly the kind of TV show that helps you take your mind off your own problems. It really helps you escape from your troubles and obsessive thoughts. At the very least, you can forget about them for a while. Fans of the show admit that it helps them escape from everyday life.

As a reminder, earlier we wrote about what made Sansa Stark from the TV show Game of Thrones unhappy. She made fatal mistakes.

We also talked about abusive relationships in the TV show Game of Thrones. Several couples deserve special attention.