Sansa Stark: The most tragic heroine in Game of Thrones

Sansa Stark. Photo: screenshot

One of the most tragic characters in the cult TV show Game of Thrones is Sansa Stark. She made a lot of mistakes that made her unhappy. However, in the end, they led to an incredible transformation — from being a naive girl, Sansa became a wise ruler. However, the price for this was not small.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Sansa Stark's painful transformation

In Season 1 of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark appears as a naive and somewhat self-centred young girl. She was easy to be charmed, so many people used Sansa for their own purposes. How did she fall into such traps?

Perhaps Sansa's biggest mistake at the beginning was self-deception. Yes, the girl knew that her fiancé, Joffrey, was actually cowardly and cruel. Nevertheless, the TV show's heroine believed in the fictional image of a handsome prince and dreamed of becoming the Queen. Sansa decided to ignore reality, but it only made things worse. The girl repeated this mistake in other relationships.

Scene from the TV show Game of Thrones. Photo: screenshot

Sansa has suffered in every season of the TV show. She has been physically abused, gaslighted, and was a victim of abuse. This character has lost too much and even considered committing suicide. Nevertheless, Sansa broke out of the vicious circle of pain and abuse. However, the price of this transformation was too high.

Having survived physical and emotional torture, Sansa turned from a defenceless girl into a strong ruler. She went through an impressive journey of inner transformation. And unlike other characters, Sansa achieved everything without magic and dragons, relying only on political cunning and iron will.

As a reminder, earlier, we wrote about why the Game of Thrones TV show is an ideal encyclopaedia of abuse.