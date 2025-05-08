5 signs you are dating a loser — run away if your partner is like this

A woman next to her loser husband. Photo: Freepik

A loser is ready to ruin the life of a woman who is in a relationship with him. You can recognize such a guy at the beginning of the relationship, you just have to pay attention to his behavior. There are several signs that indicate that you have a loser next to you.

How to identify a loser guy

He complains about life

Perhaps the most important sign of a loser is complaining about life. If your man often says that everything and everyone are wrong, he will not achieve anything in this life. Success is achieved by those who analyze their own mistakes and do not blame others for their failures.

Not investing in you

It's about attention and financial investment. A successful man always strives to give more to his beloved. An unsuccessful man, on the other hand, ignores his partner's wishes and is not ready to spend money on her, to please her with gifts and to arrange surprises.

A couple. Photo: Freepik

Does not keep his promises

Loser men never keep their word. They make a lot of promises, but they don't fulfill any of them. A woman should understand that nothing good will come of such a relationship. A partner should conquer with actions, not words.

He humiliates you

Humiliation of a woman indicates that a man is trying to seem better than her. Only loser men do this. Such a toxic relationship is doomed to unhappiness, so don't hold on to it.

A bad relationship between a woman and a man. Photo: Freepik

He controls you

Insecure men are the ones who try to keep everything under control. Such partners are constantly asking about where you are, with whom you are, and what you are doing. An insecure man will check your phone or even spy on you.

