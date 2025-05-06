Teen red flags: signs your child may need mental health support

A teenager. Photo: Freepik

Teenagers are constantly exploring their identities, embracing challenges, and expressing themselves in bold ways. Rebellion and emotional outbursts are often part of this growth process. But how do you know when a teen’s behavior crosses the line into something more concerning? There are several warning signs that may indicate it’s time to consult a psychologist.

Red flags in teenage behavior

Extreme mood swings

It’s normal for teens to feel irritable or sad at times. But if a teenager is constantly angry or emotionally unstable — lashing out, breaking things, or hurting themselves or others — this could signal a deeper issue requiring professional help.

Social withdrawal

Another sign of concern is isolation. If a teen begins to avoid both friends and family, parents should pay close attention. It’s typical for a teen to skip a family gathering in favor of hanging out with friends — but if they disengage from everyone entirely, it may be time to intervene.

Sudden drop in academic performance

If a student who normally performs well suddenly loses interest in school or starts failing, this can be a sign of emotional struggles. A noticeable change in motivation or grades shouldn't be ignored.

Substance use

If a teenager begins using alcohol or drugs, this is a major red flag. Such behavior may be a coping mechanism to escape reality. Addressing it early is crucial to prevent lifelong addiction.

Changes in eating and sleeping habits

Signs of depression in teens can include sudden weight loss or gain, insomnia, or excessive sleep. Be alert if your teen starts eating alone or avoids family meals. Frequent talk about dieting, weight, or body image can also indicate mental health concerns.

Talk of suicide or self-harm

This is the most urgent red flag. Any mention of suicide, self-harm, or wanting to disappear must be taken seriously. These are not "just jokes" or bids for attention. Immediate support from a mental health professional is essential.

