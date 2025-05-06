Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Psychology arrow Red flags in teen behavior — when to seek professional help arrow

Red flags in teen behavior — when to seek professional help

7 May 2025 13:06
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor
Teen red flags: signs your child may need mental health support
A teenager. Photo: Freepik
Olha Veres - editor
Olha Veres
editor

Teenagers are constantly exploring their identities, embracing challenges, and expressing themselves in bold ways. Rebellion and emotional outbursts are often part of this growth process. But how do you know when a teen’s behavior crosses the line into something more concerning? There are several warning signs that may indicate it’s time to consult a psychologist.

Novyny.LIVE explains what to watch out for.

Advertisement

Red flags in teenage behavior

Extreme mood swings

It’s normal for teens to feel irritable or sad at times. But if a teenager is constantly angry or emotionally unstable — lashing out, breaking things, or hurting themselves or others — this could signal a deeper issue requiring professional help.

Social withdrawal

Another sign of concern is isolation. If a teen begins to avoid both friends and family, parents should pay close attention. It’s typical for a teen to skip a family gathering in favor of hanging out with friends — but if they disengage from everyone entirely, it may be time to intervene.

 

Red flags in a teenager's behavior
A teenage girl holds a skateboard. Photo: Pexels

Sudden drop in academic performance

If a student who normally performs well suddenly loses interest in school or starts failing, this can be a sign of emotional struggles. A noticeable change in motivation or grades shouldn't be ignored.

Substance use

If a teenager begins using alcohol or drugs, this is a major red flag. Such behavior may be a coping mechanism to escape reality. Addressing it early is crucial to prevent lifelong addiction.

Red flags in a teenager's behavior
An upset teenage girl. Photo: Pexels

Changes in eating and sleeping habits

Signs of depression in teens can include sudden weight loss or gain, insomnia, or excessive sleep. Be alert if your teen starts eating alone or avoids family meals. Frequent talk about dieting, weight, or body image can also indicate mental health concerns.

Talk of suicide or self-harm

This is the most urgent red flag. Any mention of suicide, self-harm, or wanting to disappear must be taken seriously. These are not "just jokes" or bids for attention. Immediate support from a mental health professional is essential.

Previously, we shared tips on how to rebuild emotional closeness after relationship burnout.

We also explored why passion tends to fade in long-term relationships.

підлітки psychology психологічна допомога mental state поведінка
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

Top 3 most loved Apple devices, according to users in China

Apple unsure about iPhone 17 Air’s success — here’s why

Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills 2, injures 5, damages homes

POWs exchange and sky defense against Russia — Zelensky's address

Google accidentally revealed new Android design language — photo

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Trump offers Canada's PM to join his country to the US

Trump to make "big announcement" before visit to the Middle East

Zelensky congratulated Merz on his election as German Chancellor

Friedrich Merz became Chancellor of Germany at the second attempt

People leave families and lose minds because of ChatGPT responses

Top 3 most loved Apple devices, according to users in China

Apple unsure about iPhone 17 Air’s success — here’s why

Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills 2, injures 5, damages homes

POWs exchange and sky defense against Russia — Zelensky's address

Google accidentally revealed new Android design language — photo

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Trump offers Canada's PM to join his country to the US

Trump to make "big announcement" before visit to the Middle East

Zelensky congratulated Merz on his election as German Chancellor

Friedrich Merz became Chancellor of Germany at the second attempt

People leave families and lose minds because of ChatGPT responses

NATO turns 76 — when and why the Alliance was created

Signal privacy — Who created the app and why

The most sacred "Aidar" fighters' dreams — what they think about

Aidar Battalion fighters share their dreams after the war is over

Text

12:02 Російський опозиціонер Каспаров впевнений, що США та РФ ведуть таємні переговори

9 November 2023
Text

10:00 H&M повернувся — у яких ТРЦ відкрились магазини, які враження покупців та ціни на одяг

6 February 2024
Text

15:00 Український тиждень у Вашингтоні — підсумки від Новини.LIVE

Text

17:00 Барабаш назвав кількість цивільних, які продовжують залишатися в Авдіївці

27 February 2024
Text

21:43 Експерт пояснив наміри Кремля воювати з НАТО через слова Макрона

Top news

All News Articles Video

Trump reacts to Russian attack on Kyiv and calls on Putin to stop

30 April 2025

The most popular fragrance that became a style benchmark in 2025

5 May 2025

Six astrological signs will succeed this week on May 5-11

1 May 2025

Top 3 phrases confident, self-respecting women say

24 April 2025

How to revitalize thin hair — Haircuts that create a wow effect

2 May 2025

Marvel angered Ukrainians with Thunderbolts post-credits scene

24 April 2025

Should you wash your hair twice? The truth that will surprise you

2 May 2025

Baggy jeans from the ’90s are the top trend this spring

1 May 2025

The unexpected shirt styling trend taking over spring 2025

29 April 2025

The top T-shirt trends everyone will wear in 2025