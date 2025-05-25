Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main Home and Garden Grapes will grow sweet — how to protect grapevines from diseases

Grapes will grow sweet — how to protect grapevines from diseases

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 May 2025 17:53
How to treat grapes to protect them from diseases — gardening tips
Ripe grapes. Photo: Pinterest

Every true gardener wants the best grape harvest possible. Unfortunately, sometimes the grapes get sick. To protect your crop from diseases like black spot, mildew, and oidium, it's important to know which treatments to use.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardening.

Advertisement

How to treat grapes to protect them from diseases

Learn how to quickly and easily get rid of these problems and protect your grapes from these diseases with a treatment.

grapes
Grape harvest under the sun. Photo: Pixabay

To prevent your grapes from suffering from mildew in the summer, treat them in the spring. To do this, you need to use the following products:

  • Insecticide — 6 milliliters;
  • Fungicide — 4 milliliters;
  • Adjuvant (sticker) — 4 milliliters;
  • Water — eight liters.

Mix all the above together and dissolve them in water, and then treat your grapes. This solution will help you enjoy a delicious and sweet harvest from your own garden in the summer.

treatment for grapes
Treating grapes with a protective solution in the garden. Photo: Decorexpro

As a reminder, we wrote about the best "neighbors" for grapes, and what to feed grapevines with.

illness advise garden effective ways grapes
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Author
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /