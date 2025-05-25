How to treat grapes to protect them from diseases — gardening tips

Ripe grapes. Photo: Pinterest

Every true gardener wants the best grape harvest possible. Unfortunately, sometimes the grapes get sick. To protect your crop from diseases like black spot, mildew, and oidium, it's important to know which treatments to use.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for gardening.

How to treat grapes to protect them from diseases

Learn how to quickly and easily get rid of these problems and protect your grapes from these diseases with a treatment.

Grape harvest under the sun. Photo: Pixabay

To prevent your grapes from suffering from mildew in the summer, treat them in the spring. To do this, you need to use the following products:

Insecticide — 6 milliliters;

Fungicide — 4 milliliters;

Adjuvant (sticker) — 4 milliliters;

Water — eight liters.

Mix all the above together and dissolve them in water, and then treat your grapes. This solution will help you enjoy a delicious and sweet harvest from your own garden in the summer.

Treating grapes with a protective solution in the garden. Photo: Decorexpro

