When not to plant tomatoes in May 2025 — the most dangerous days of the month, tips for summer residents

A man is harvesting tomatoes in a greenhouse. Photo: Freepik

For a good tomato harvest, it is important not only how you have looked after them during the growing process, but also when you planted them. Experienced summer residents told us on which two days in May 2025 it is strictly not recommended to plant tomatoes in the greenhouse.

When can't you plant tomatoes in May?

Experienced gardeners strongly advise against planting tomatoes in the greenhouse at night on May 14 and 15. The fact is that weather forecasters warn of a drop in air temperature outside, and it can destroy young seedlings in just a few hours. Because of it, you risk being left without a harvest in the greenhouse.

Planting tomato seedlings in the greenhouse. Photo: Decorexpro

Why exactly should tomatoes not be planted?

The fact is that tomatoes love warmth, so even at temperatures of four to five degrees Celsius, their growth is inhibited. At the same time, at temperatures of zero degrees and below, cells begin to break down, leaves turn black, and the roots do not absorb moisture.

Growing tomatoes in the greenhouse. Photo: Pexels

How can you protect tomatoes in May?

On these dates, you absolutely must not leave your tomato beds unattended. To protect your tomato bushes on these nights, you can do the following:

Cover the plants — agrofibre, old blankets, or film are suitable

Mulch the plants — dry leaves, hay, or straw are suitable

Water the plants in the evening — moist soil retains heat better near the root system

Place hot water bottles between the bushes — it will help to warm the tomatoes

These simple but important rules will help protect your tomato bushes in the greenhouse from weather "surprises" in the spring of 2025 in our country.

