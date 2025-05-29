Carrots companion guide — what should not be planted near carrots

A failed carrot harvest. Photo: thecountrybasket.com

The arrangement of plants in the garden is key to a good harvest. This is especially true for carrots. If you choose the wrong neighbors for this root vegetable, you won't get a good harvest. The carrots will grow small and taste bitter. Some plants literally "suck" all the necessary trace elements from the soil or release substances that inhibit carrot growth.

Read on to find out which plants you should avoid planting next to carrots to ensure a successful harvest.

Carrots in the garden — avoid the wrong neighbor plants

Carrots are a crop that responds very sensitively to growing conditions, including neighboring plants. If aggressive competitors grow nearby, it affects the following:

the size of root crops — they can grow small;

taste — bitterness appears;

overall yield — carrots are supplanted by stronger crops;

soil quality — the amount of nutrients and moisture decreases.

Failed small carrot crop. Photo: shutterstock.com

The three plants that should never be planted near carrots:

1. Horseradish is the main enemy of carrots

Horseradish has a powerful root system that actively draws moisture and minerals from the soil. But even worse, it releases specific substances that inhibit the growth of neighboring crops. As a result:

carrots taste bitter;

root crops are formed incorrectly;

the plant looks weakened.

Tip: do not plant horseradish even in neighboring beds — its influence can extend up to 1–2 meters.

2. Beets are a competitor for resources

Both carrots and beets require nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus to grow. However, beets grow more actively, which shades the carrots and literally pushes them out of their space. As a result:

carrots are left without nutrients;

root crops grow thin and short;

plant development slows down.

Tip: plant beets and carrots in different areas to avoid competition.

3. Dill — flavorful but dangerous

Although it is common practice to sow dill in the aisles, this habit is harmful to carrots. Dill grows rapidly and takes up a lot of moisture and trace elements in a short amount of time. Additionally, it releases essential oils that hinder carrot growth. Consequently, the yield of the root crop is significantly reduced.

Tip: it is better to sow dill separately — not only from carrots, but also from other root crops.

