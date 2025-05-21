Onions in hand. Photo: Freepik

Onions are an essential crop for every garden. Did you know, however, that planting them alongside the right companion plants can significantly improve their growth, taste, and yield?

Read the article to find out which plants are compatible with onions.

Why is it important to plant the right neighbors for onions?

Plants growing side by side in the same garden interact with each other through their root systems, soil microflora, moisture levels, and even common or different pests.

A successful combination of crops can:

increase yields;

improve the taste of onions;

reduce the risk of disease;

protect plants from pests naturally;

it can also optimize the use of nutrients in the soil.

A gardener watering onions in the garden. Photo: shutterstock.com

What to plant next to onions – a list of the best companion plants

Carrots. Onions repel carrot flies, while carrots deter onion flies. Together, they offer mutual natural protection without inhibiting each other’s growth. Beets. A great companion thanks to a different root system, so they don’t compete for nutrients. Beets also improve soil fertility, which benefits onions. Strawberries and Wild Strawberries. These berry plants need pest protection, and onions do the job well. They also don’t shade the berries, supporting good fruiting. Radishes. They mature quickly, don’t interfere with onion growth, and help deter mites and aphids. A great option for companion planting. Dill, Lettuce, Spinach. These greens don’t compete with onions and grow well nearby. They also provide light shade, helping prevent soil from drying out. Cucumbers. Though moisture-loving, cucumbers pair well with onions. Onions help reduce the risk of fungal diseases by suppressing some bacteria and fungi. Thyme and Chamomile. These fragrant herbs add beauty to your garden and create an environment that deters pests. They may also enhance the flavor of onions and other crops.

