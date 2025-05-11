What to do with cucumbers so that they do not become bitter — useful tips

A cucumber in the garden. Photo: Freepik

Sometimes cucumbers become bitter, making them impossible to eat. However, there is a way to solve this problem. Experienced summer residents explained how to easily grow delicious, non-bitter vegetables in your garden.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

Advertisement

Why do cucumbers taste bitter?

If your cucumbers taste bitter, it may be due to stress they experienced during growth. For example, they may lack moisture or nutrients, or the outdoor temperature may have fluctuated dramatically. This is most often due to a lack of magnesium and potassium and high soil acidity.

Harvested cucumbers in a basket. Photo: Pinterest

How to protect cucumbers from bitterness

Wood ash

To avoid bitterness in the fruit, add wood ash, which contains potassium and other useful elements, to each hole when planting.

Harvesting cucumbers in the garden. Photo: Freepik

Well-rotted compost

This effective element improves soil structure, moisturizes the soil, and activates root growth.

Onion peel

Experienced gardeners also recommend using onion skins because they are considered natural antiseptics. They protect the young roots of cucumbers from fungal diseases and soil pests and improve the growth of bushes.

Other recommended additions are eggshells, compost, and banana peels

Some people add crushed eggshells to the hole because they contain a lot of calcium and strengthen plant tissue. Others add compost humus and banana peels because they contain a lot of phosphorus and magnesium.

Earlier, we talked about what to plant near cucumbers in the garden to protect them from pests and the sun.

We also talked about how to fertilize cucumbers in the garden cheaply but effectively.