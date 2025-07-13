Avoid these interior design trends in 2025: eight dated ideas

A woman working on interior design. Photo: Freepik

Like fashion, interior design is constantly evolving. What was stylish and relevant yesterday may be losing popularity today. According to designers, 2025 marks a shift toward more personalized, warmer, and emotionally resonant spaces — where functionality meets individuality.

That doesn't mean you need to abandon your favorite style entirely. Instead, it's about adapting your space to meet the changing expectations of the time, writes Livingetc.

Advertisement

Minimalism has lost ground

For a long time, minimalism was at the top of design preferences, with its neutral colors, restraint, and minimal decor. However, the situation changed dramatically in 2025.

"I think the trend with keeping houses too minimalistic with only colors of white and beige in combination with walnut is leaving us at last, and we will strive for more colorful and maximalist homes," says interior design expert Josephine Du Rietz.

Modern interiors are looking for warmth and soulfulness. People want textures, details, and things with a history instead of sterile, catalog-like interiors. The focus is on individuality, not universality.

Sharp shapes have given way to soft outlines

Clear geometric silhouettes, hard angles, and glossy surfaces are all things of the past. The trend for softness, roundness, and naturalness is emerging in 2025.

Chairs with curved backs, arched openings, and round tables all contribute to comfort. The new interior's main task is not to impress, but to calm.

Open planning is no longer considered a panacea

The open space concept, which was the dream of many until recently, is being reevaluated today. While it provides ample light and air, it also brings noise, a lack of privacy, and zoning difficulties.

By 2025, there will be a preference for the delicate delineation of functional zones with screens, light partitions, and different lighting. Logically organized spaces for living replace the "all in one".

Accent walls are no longer highlights

Not long ago, an accent wall — painted in a contrasting color or adorned with wallpaper — was considered an essential element of a "fashionable" interior. Today, however, this technique is no longer impressive.

"We're moving away from accent walls and embracing the idea of painting the entire room," says interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal.

The solution for 2025 is to have a consistent color scheme throughout the room without any gaps or "spots". The space should be harmonious rather than built on contrasts.

The all-white kitchen has fallen out of favor

For a long time, the white kitchen, a symbol of cleanliness and space, has been a favorite of designers. However, in 2025, consumers are looking for more individuality.

Light facades will remain, but they will be complemented by wooden textures, color accents, and even dark elements. Instead of "emptiness", there is depth and beauty.

"Monotonous whiteness is inferior to multifaceted colors — even in the kitchen, you want emotion," says Nordic Interiors.

Industrial aesthetics are no longer in fashion

Open pipes, concrete walls, and metal beams have long attracted people with their brutality. However, criticism is increasingly being heard that such an interior is cold and uninhabitable.

The trend is toward natural materials, textiles, wood, and natural colors. The emphasis is on tactility, organicity, and connection with the environment.

Dark maximalism is no longer exciting

It was a response to white minimalism, featuring deep, dark shades; rich textures; and an abundance of objects. However, it proved to be too overwhelming for everyday life.

"Dark maximalism often creates an atmosphere of chaos. People need balance," says the Scandinavian Mood studio.

In 2025, Scandinavian aesthetics will make a comeback with restrained colors that still offer warmth, texture, and a welcoming atmosphere.

How can you create a trendy interior in 2025?

To avoid anti-trends, focus on personalization and comfort. Designers advise:

Add personality by using antique furniture or handmade décor to make the space unique. Experiment with color by choosing warm, natural shades that create a cozy atmosphere. Prioritize comfort with soft shapes, natural materials, and functional zoning. Avoid excess: Even with maximalism, maintain balance, so the space does not appear overloaded.

Also read:

Ideal ceiling height at home: impact on light, space, and heating

Too expensive, too noisy — which bathtubs are not worth buying

Why Emma Roberts' living room is called perfect

Hathaway's shelves that made the kitchen iconic