Luxury tree houses in Europe — 5 Airbnb listings

A house in a tree. Photo: Airbnb

Wooden houses used to be hiding places for children; today, they are aesthetic design objects worthy of the covers of architectural magazines. We've found five luxurious options for renting these "huts" for romantic getaways, solitude, or just an unusual experience. These accommodations are not located in an exotic jungle, but in the heart of Europe.

Imagine waking up to the rustle of leaves, drinking coffee on a terrace with a panoramic view, and enjoying the comforts of a five-star hotel. Treehouses available for rent on Airbnb offer just such a unique experience.

Novyny.LIVE team has collected five of the most luxurious options in different parts of Europe and Canada that combine natural beauty with modern amenities.

Tower in the clouds: luxury in the Canadian forests

In the heart of Canadian nature, surrounded by dense forests, stands a tower in the clouds. This tree house, which rents for $2,746 for five nights for one person, impresses with its atmosphere.

Inside, you will find a wood stove to keep you warm on chilly evenings, high-speed Wi-Fi for work or entertainment, and a hot tub where you can relax while enjoying the views. It's the perfect choice for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without giving up luxury.

A tree house in Canada. Photo: Airbnb

Italian dream in Florence: a house with a swimming pool and a tennis court

Florence is not just about art and architecture; it's also an opportunity to live in a luxurious tree house for $1,742 for five nights. This option offers a true oasis of relaxation with a private pool, tennis court, ping-pong table, and even a foosball table. Convenient parking right outside the house adds to the experience, and the picturesque Tuscan views will make every moment special. It's an ideal place for a romantic or family vacation with Italian charm.

A tree house in Italy. Photo: Airbnb

French relaxation near Strasbourg: stars and a hot tub

Twenty minutes from Strasbourg, France, there is a tree house available for rent for $1,569 for five nights. The main highlight is the spacious terrace with a hot tub where you can relax and contemplate the starry sky. This tree house is ideal for those seeking peace and tranquility in close proximity to nature.

Its modern design and amenities ensure comfort, and its proximity to Strasbourg allows you to combine your vacation with cultural excursions.

A tree house in France. Photo: Airbnb

A panoramic fairy tale in Belgium: the Stavelot Valley

Nestled among the picturesque hills of the Belgian Stavelot Valley is a tree house for two people, available for $1,474 for five nights. Its panoramic windows offer breathtaking views that change throughout the day.

It's an ideal option for couples who want to relax and enjoy nature. The cozy interior and thoughtful details create an atmosphere where every day feels like an adventure.

A tree house in Belgium. Photo: Airbnb

German idyll near Cologne: a forest adventure

In the heart of a beech forest, just 20 minutes from Cologne, you will find a tree house available for $1,427 for five nights. It's the perfect place for a relaxing vacation or active leisure. The forest has a high ropes course for adventure lovers and a pony farm with Shetland ponies and black sheep. This cozy house, complete with modern amenities, is an ideal home base for exploring nature and relaxing.

A tree house in Germany. Photo: Airbnb

