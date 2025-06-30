Soil-made shoes? The eco trend everyone's talking about

Shoes made from soil. Photo: Yerbamadredirtshoes.com

Imagine walking in new shoes and leaving a trail of flowers behind you. No, it's not a metaphor. This is what the real Dirt Shoes project, created by Yerba Madre and the creative studio Basura, looks like. These shoes are not just biodegradable — they literally "grow". They are made from soil, natural fibres, acacia resin, and real wildflower seeds. Each pair is handmade using 3D printing.

Dezeen writes about it.

What is the purpose of creating these shoes?

The idea is simple and beautiful: while you walk, your shoes gradually crumble, and seeds spill out of them. This is how designers embodied the symbol of renewal in shoes, saying that it is worth leaving behind more life than consumption. But there is a catch: these shoes don't stay on your feet for long — after a few minutes, they start to turn to dust.

Shoes. Photo: screenshot from video

Other designers, however, such as Suzanne Ude Gengel and Joris de Groot from the Netherlands, took a different approach. Their Welded Loop trainers are made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the material that can not only be recycled, but also knitted into fabric, printed on a 3D printer, and even welded together.

Unique shoes. Photo: Yerbamadredirtshoes.com

The most interesting thing is that no glue is used in the production process. Thanks to this, the shoes are not only easier to recycle, but also do not harm the environment when they reach the end of their life. It is no longer just a fashion trend, but a real step towards responsible consumption.

So, as we can see, the future of shoes is either flowers underfoot or technological materials without a drop of glue. And the choice is truly inspiring.

