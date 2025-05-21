What time of day is the best time to wash your hair — a tip that everyone ignores

A woman gets her hair washed. Photo: Freepik

Washing your hair in the morning or evening might seem insignificant. However, it actually affects your hair's appearance, how quickly it gets dirty, and even its growth. It all depends on your habits, lifestyle, and hair type.

When should you wash your hair to keep it clean longer?

Washing in the morning is ideal for those who want a clean head of hair for longer

If you like to have control over your styling, morning washing is definitely the way to go. After washing your hair in the morning, it's easier to style and looks fresh and voluminous. Additionally, it stays clean longer. However, there is a caveat: you need time. If you like sleeping in, you may find it complicated.

Washing your hair in the evening can give you peace of mind

Most people wash their hair in the evening because it's convenient. You can dry your hair without a hairdryer and give it a "rest". However, many people go to bed with wet hair, which can be problematic. In the morning, they wake up with a hairstyle that not even a hat can save. Additionally, when hair is wet and rubs against the pillow, it breaks quickly and loses its shine.

What is the best choice?

There is no single right answer. If you have an oily scalp, try washing your hair in the morning. If your hair is dry, the evening may be better. The most important thing is to avoid falling asleep with wet hair, no matter how tired you are. One more tip: Don't listen to internet advice, listen to yourself. Your hair will tell you exactly when it feels best.

The habit of washing your hair at the beginning or end of the day is not only about hygiene, but also about self-care. Even such a seemingly small thing can change the way you look and feel.

