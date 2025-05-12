Is it appropriate to wear red to a wedding in 2025? Experts explain

A girl in a red look. Photo: Freepik

If your hand reaches for a red dress for a wedding, but you have doubts inside, it's absolutely normal. This color always evokes strong emotions: it is about love, strength, and confidence. But also about the risk of being too bright at a celebration where the bride is the main star.

In Western culture, red is associated with feelings, passion, and celebrations. But at a wedding, this effect can work both for and against. After all, a wedding is one girl's day, and if your dress attracts more eyes than hers, it's a mistake.

When should you think twice before wearing red?

In some countries, it is the bride who wears red. If you come in the same color, you may inadvertently offend her or her family. There is also a belief (especially among the older generation) that wearing red at a wedding is a hint of a previous affair with the groom. It sounds crazy, but it's better to be aware of it. Besides, if the dress is red and also open, it may seem too much. When both the color and the cut attract attention, the risk of overdoing it is high.

How to wear red correctly

Choose a noble shade — burgundy, terracotta, crimson. They look stylish and soft.

Avoid deep necklines, mini, and transparent fabrics. It is better to focus only on the color.

Add red to your accessories — earrings, shoes, or a bag will already create the right mood.

Feel free to ask the bride if you are not sure. It's a sign of respect.

If you want to, but are afraid, then try a cherry dress — it is more restrained. Another option is coral — this color is ideal for summer weddings. Another suggestion is a print with red elements, such as flowers or an abstraction.

All in all, red is not a taboo color. It is a strong color that is perfect for the holiday of love. It's just important not to forget that you are a guest. And your task is to emphasize the beauty of the moment, not to become the star of the event. If you choose wisely, with taste and kindness, any color will be appropriate. Even red.

