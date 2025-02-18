The most fashionable belts of 2025 — trends worth trying

Belt. Photo: Pixabay

Belts are no longer just a practical thing that holds trousers in place. Now it is the protagonist of the look, appearing in the most unexpected places: it accentuates the neckline on tops, decorates skirts, and even becomes part of shoes and bags. The year 2025 officially makes the belt a key accessory, and fashionistas have already adopted it.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what is worth buying.

What belts should you wear to be in trend this season

Thin belt

Sometimes it’s the smallest detail that makes an outfit complete. A thin belt is the very thing that adds elegance to even a simple outfit. It can be easily combined with a pencil skirt, blazer, or even a coat. Brands such as Prada, Hermès, and Peter Do have already shown this trend on the catwalks, and stylish girls around the world have followed suit.

Thin belt. Photo from Instagram

The waist belt — a return to the classics

Nostalgia for the 2000s brought us low-rise jeans and belts that lie on the hips, but 2025 brings back the classic: the waist belt is back in the spotlight. It is worn with tops, dresses, and even over jackets. To make the look more interesting, choose a model with a spectacular fastener or unusual decor.

Waist belt. Photo from Instagram

Brown belt

If there’s one belt in your wardrobe that’s worth keeping, it’s the classic brown one. It goes perfectly with jeans, Bermuda shorts or wide leg trousers. Danish fashionistas have long made this belt their favorite, and their fashion decisions are always one step ahead.

Brown belt. Photo from Instagram

Maxi belt — more than an accessory

The opposite of a thin belt is a wide, massive belt, which becomes the main accent of the image. In Copenhagen, fashionistas are not limited to one belt — they wear several at once, creating a corset effect. The more voluminous the better!

Belt. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, a belt is more than just an accessory. It shapes the style, adds zest, and helps to set the right accents.

Earlier we wrote about which accessory became popular after Copenhagen Fashion Week.

We also told you about the trendy necklaces of 2025.