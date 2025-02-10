The haircut everyone is talking about after the Grammys — Jellyfish haircut — New trend for 2025

Hair styling. Photo: Freepik

The 67th Grammy Awards have passed, leaving behind not only dazzling performances and unexpected wins but also bold beauty looks. Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus all rocked the same yet uniquely styled jellyfish haircut. It seems this hairstyle has every chance of becoming the biggest trend of 2025.

Cosmopolitan has shared more details about it.

Its edgy effect catches the eye, and its unconventional shape offers endless styling possibilities. If such stars are embracing the "jellyfish", maybe it's time for you to try it too?

What is a jellyfish haircut

The jellyfish haircut is a blend of two completely different styles. From the front, it resembles a classic chin-length bob, but at the back, the hair remains long, creating a striking contrast. Choppy face-framing layers add texture and a relaxed, undone effect, while the longer strands in the back maintain a sense of movement.

What’s interesting is that this cut can dramatically transform depending on how it’s styled. Tying the hair into a ponytail or pinning it up creates the illusion of a sleek, short bob. But when left down, the layered length play makes for a bold and stylish statement.

How stars adapted the trend for themselves

Billie Eilish opted for curtain bangs, adding a touch of effortless chic to her look. This style appears natural, requires minimal styling, and is perfect for those who want maximum impact with minimal effort. Compared to the others, her take on the jellyfish haircut feels softer and more understated.

Billy Eilish. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga opted for ultra-short bangs (micro bangs), which look futuristic and even a bit dramatic. This option is ideal for those who like bold experiments and are not afraid to stand out.

Lady Gaga. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus opted for a sharp and textured version of the haircut, which adds a "tattered" effect. She is known for her rebellious styling, so this version of the jellyfish haircut fits perfectly into her look.

Miley Cyrus. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Who will look good with the jellyfish haircut?

This hairstyle is not for those who like classics and simplicity. It has a non-standard look and will definitely attract attention. Although the haircut looks great without styling, you will need to trim the short strands from time to time to keep it in shape.

Trends change, but looking stylish and different is always in style. So if you want to try something new but aren't ready to say goodbye to your long hair, the jellyfish haircut is something worth trying in 2025.

