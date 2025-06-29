Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Stylish looks with clogs — trending Summer 2025 footwear

Stylish looks with clogs — trending Summer 2025 footwear

Publication time 29 June 2025 18:11
How to style clogs in Summer 2025 — stylish looks that are easy to repeat
A stylish summer look. Photo: Freepik

This summer, fashionistas should take a closer look at clogs. These shoes are not only stylish but also comfortable. They are ideal for hot weather and will go well with different looks.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about it.

Three summer looks with clogs

Clogs and Aladdin pants

You'll achieve a stylish look by combining heeled clogs with trendy Aladdin pants this summer. Add a top or blouse to complete the outfit. Don't forget accessories — choose large earrings or bracelets — they will complement this look perfectly.

Summer looks with clogs
Look with clogs and Aladdin pants. Photo from Instagram

Classic look with clogs

The perfect combination for the summer is clogs without heels, loose-fitting pants and a light shirt. This look is suitable for work, a walk in the city, or a meeting with a friend. Free, stylish and comfortable.

Summer looks with clogs
Look with clogs, pants and a shirt. Photo from Instagram

Clogs and denim pants

Clogs look great with jeans. Choose a straight-cut pair and wear a light shirt on top. This combination suits everyone. To add an accent to your look, choose clogs in a bright color or an unusual shape.

Summer looks with clogs
Pink clogs and gray jeans. Photo from Instagram

Clogs offer both comfort and style. Both platform models and simpler everyday options will be popular this summer. They are must-have shoes for every fashionista this summer.

Earlier, we wrote about what to wear with white sneakers in summer. Outfits with these shoes are the epitome of style.

We also talked about what sandals are in trend this summer. Fashionistas loved this model the most.

Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
