Denim Bermuda shorts are in trend — how not to ruin your look with them

Not so long ago, Bermuda denim shorts were perceived as something for a picnic or a trip to the store — comfortable, simple, effortless. But in the spring and summer of 2025, they are turning into a real wardrobe star. Fashionistas are no longer limited to casual looks — now these shorts are easy to imagine at a party or even at a social event. The secret? It's all about the top — it's the top that turns shorts into something more than just a comfortable item.

Trendy looks with denim Bermuda shorts

Classic with a shirt

Blue or white denim Bermuda shorts and a simple shirt — this combination always looks stylish. If you want to look a little daring, wear ankle boots. And if you're feeling romantic, go for heeled sandals.

Blazer and shorts

An oversized blazer and Bermuda shorts are an ideal match. You can choose a high-waisted or raw-edge model that looks super fresh. Add pointy-toed shoes and you have a modern urban look.

For those who like to shine

Feel like experimenting? Take a closer look at shiny denim shorts. If you combine them with a polo, a bright strap, and 2000s-style sandals, you'll get a look like the Carrie Bradshaw TV show, only with a touch of 2025.

Prints, volume, and a little bit of craziness

Wide Bermuda shorts balance out the figure, especially when complemented by a light transparent blouse with a predatory print.

Add a chunky jacket, loafers with socks, and chunky glasses, and you've got yourself a look with a twist.

