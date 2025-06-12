Trendy platform flip-flops — how to choose your pair

Flip-flops. Photo: Freepik

This summer, street fashion is taking a new turn. Once considered irreplaceable, Birkenstocks are slowly stepping out of the spotlight. In their place, a new favorite has emerged — wedge flip-flops. Just as comfortable, but far more elegant, these shoes have already won over celebrities and trendsetters alike.

As Vogue reports, following the breakout success of Chloé sandals made iconic by Sienna Miller, a new silhouette is taking center stage. In 2025, lightweight, feminine wedge flip-flops are in vogue — combining style with all-day comfort. Perfect for strolls, vacations, evenings out, and even photo shoots, they’re set to become the go-to footwear of the season.

Which celebrities have been spotted wearing wedge flip-flops

Confirmed: Emily Ratajkowski appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. The model appeared on set wearing beige high-wedge flip-flops by Gucci. First, she wore them with an unbuttoned shirt, a swimsuit, and lightweight mocha mousse pants. Then, she wore them with a fuchsia swimsuit and a hip scarf.

Emily Ratakovsky. Photo: Vogue

But Alex Consani, the winner of the Model of the Year award at the Fashion Awards, wore a white mini dress and leather wedge flats — the same kind that Gwyneth Paltrow wore in the '90s. You can easily walk around the city in these shoes without getting tired.

Alex Consani. Photo: Vogue

For those who prefer not to experiment, the classics are still an option: black leather wedge slippers. Spanish fashionista María Bernad showed how to style them with romantic midi skirts.

Maria Bernad. Photo: Vogue

If your soul is craving color, you'll find a huge selection. There are wicker models in all the colors of the rainbow: the London influencer style, silver, gold, and deep, saturated shades. All of these can be found in the new collections. Some flip-flops even resemble summer raffia bags — they're bright and cheerful.

