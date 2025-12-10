Christmas nails by Selena Gomez — Winter holidays on your nails

Selena Gomez. Photo: Jesse Grant/Variety. Getty Images

Famous actress Selena Gomez has once again offered inspiration for holiday nails — this time with a touch of drama, romance, and a little Christmas magic. Her new nail art became a small story on each finger. And it's also a work in which Tom Bachik's hand is easily recognizable.

Selena has long turned her manicures into a form of self-expression. She may appear with "toasty" shades or barely noticeable nude, and the next time with an idea that cannot be explained briefly. That is her style: not to be tied to rules, but to choose what resonates at the moment.

This time, the star took a step toward dramatic romance and tried a manicure inspired by Romeo and Juliet. And although she usually gravitates toward restrained choices, here Bachik allowed himself maximum detail, sparkle, and symbolism.

Christmas Manicure 2025

Each nail is its own miniature.

On the thumb — rich red polish and a golden cross decorated with crystals. On the index finger — a white base and a geometric star with an emerald center. The middle finger received a warm pink-blush shade and a golden "Sacred Heart" with a ruby. The ring finger Bachik left almost "bare," but placed pearls and colorful stones on it. The little finger is its own story: a saturated purple-pink tone that adds depth to the entire composition.

The most touching detail was not the sparkle, but the symbolism. The artist used two stones — ruby and aquamarine. The ruby is associated with inner resilience and creative energy, which reflects Selena’s style. The aquamarine, corresponding to Benny Blanco’s sign, is linked to calmness and a strong character. Together they bring the manicure to life in a deeply personal way, turning it into a gesture of dedication to two people who finally dared to take a new step in their relationship.

How to recreate Gomez's manicure

Choose rich festive shades — red, deep pink, or white. Add one or two 3-D accents: a small cross, heart, or star, but in a way that doesn't overpower the main color. On one nail, you can leave a clean base and place small pearls to make it stand out.

