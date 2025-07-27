Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Fall looks with brown loafers — the ultimate style guide

Fall looks with brown loafers — the ultimate style guide

en
Publication time 27 July 2025 20:13
Fall 2025 Fashion — how to style brown loafers right
Brown shoes. Photo: Freepik

Loafers are the most versatile shoe for fall, especially brown ones. This shade never goes out of style and will be popular this season. They will give any outfit a special charm and attractiveness.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Advertisement

Stylish looks with brown loafers

Brown is the most fashionable color in all its forms. It will be especially relevant in the fall. During this time of year, brown loafers are a versatile base.

how to wear brown loafers
Loafers in a look. Photo: still from the video

Brown loafers look especially good with jeans. This combination is perfect for fall. Add a long-sleeved shirt or a warm cardigan for a cozy look.

how to wear brown loafers
Loafers in a look. Photo: still from the video

Loafers go well with everything. They can even be worn with a miniskirt. Add white socks for a more interesting, fall look.

how to wear brown loafers
Loafers in a look. Photo: still from the video

Even an ordinary dress will look perfect with loafers. They are the perfect addition to make your look special. Brown goes well with black, white, neutral, and bright shades.

how to wear brown loafers
Loafers in a look. Photo: still from the video

If you're looking for something more interesting than the classics, take a look at loafers with unusual shapes. Try different soles and models featuring elongated or square toes.

how to wear brown loafers
Loafers in a look. Photo: still from the video

The versatility of brown loafers is undeniable. They look great with classic straight jeans, miniskirts, and dresses.

Read also:

Top sneakers for the Fall 2025

Derby shoes from the 70s are trending again in 2025

Fall trends shoes style women's shoes loafers
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information