Main Fashion Derby shoes from the 70s are trending again in 2025

Derby shoes from the 70s are trending again in 2025

en
Publication time 22 July 2025 13:48
Retro derby shoes are everywhere in 2025: here's how to wear them
Shoes. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, when sneakers have become an almost obligatory element of the wardrobe, it's time to pay attention to a worthy alternative — derbies. These shoes are for those who appreciate style, comfort, and are not afraid to stand out. Sophisticated, with a touch of retro, but not outdated — derbies are back in trend.

Vogue writes about it.

This season, famous brands have paid attention to them. Jacquemus, in collaboration with Repetto, reinterpreted the model in its own way, Celine, under the direction of Michael Ryder, added new geometry, and Berluti even offered a hybrid — a derby with elements of ballet shoes. All this is proof that classics can be bold, modern, and dynamic.

What to wear with a derby this season

With Bermuda shorts and a sports jacket

A bold combination that works perfectly. The sports jacket adds relaxation to the look, the Bermuda shorts add structure, and the derby acts as an elegant accent. They look modern, confident, and unexpected.

Derby can become an elegant accent
Derby in a sporty look. Photo: Vogue

Two-color derby — black and white contrasts

Why choose between white and black when you can have both? This pair goes perfectly with a light dress, adding expressiveness and a laconic graphic to the look. It's a play on contrasts that always works in your favor.

Two-color derbies in the trend of 2025
Two-color derby. Photo: Vogue

With red tights

This move is for those who are not afraid of fashion experiments. Bright red tights combined with patent leather platform derbies create a dramatic yet harmonious look.

Derbies can create a stylish accent in the look
A striking look. Photo: Vogue

They will look great in calm, neutral looks, where red becomes the only bright detail.

Earlier, we wrote about what to wear with this year's trendy Tabi shoes.

We also reported what shoes would be appropriate in almost any season.

fashion trends shoes style year 2025
Ukrainets Volodymyr - Editor
Author
Ukrainets Volodymyr
