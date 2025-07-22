Retro derby shoes are everywhere in 2025: here's how to wear them

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, when sneakers have become an almost obligatory element of the wardrobe, it's time to pay attention to a worthy alternative — derbies. These shoes are for those who appreciate style, comfort, and are not afraid to stand out. Sophisticated, with a touch of retro, but not outdated — derbies are back in trend.

This season, famous brands have paid attention to them. Jacquemus, in collaboration with Repetto, reinterpreted the model in its own way, Celine, under the direction of Michael Ryder, added new geometry, and Berluti even offered a hybrid — a derby with elements of ballet shoes. All this is proof that classics can be bold, modern, and dynamic.

What to wear with a derby this season

With Bermuda shorts and a sports jacket



A bold combination that works perfectly. The sports jacket adds relaxation to the look, the Bermuda shorts add structure, and the derby acts as an elegant accent. They look modern, confident, and unexpected.

Derby in a sporty look. Photo: Vogue

Two-color derby — black and white contrasts



Why choose between white and black when you can have both? This pair goes perfectly with a light dress, adding expressiveness and a laconic graphic to the look. It's a play on contrasts that always works in your favor.

Two-color derby. Photo: Vogue

With red tights



This move is for those who are not afraid of fashion experiments. Bright red tights combined with patent leather platform derbies create a dramatic yet harmonious look.

A striking look. Photo: Vogue

They will look great in calm, neutral looks, where red becomes the only bright detail.

