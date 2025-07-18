Three versatile perfumes perfect for any season and every mood

Shoes. Photo: Freepik

Once upon a time, people looked at these shoes with surprise, but now they wear them with enthusiasm. Tabi shoes with split toes are one of the most striking fashion stories of recent seasons. And it doesn't matter whether it's summer or winter — ballet flats, trainers, shoes, or boots in this style are worn by everyone from influencers to street style stars.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Where did Tabi come from in the first place?

Back in the 15th century, the Japanese invented special socks with separate toes — they fit comfortably under sandals. And in 1989, the fashion world was introduced to Tabi shoes thanks to Maison Margiela. Later, Nike released their futuristic Air Rift, the idea for which was also borrowed from Eastern aesthetics. Nowadays, Tabi shoes are no longer a novelty. They are produced not only by cult brands but also by mass market manufacturers, and replicas can even be found on AliExpress or Vinted.

How and what to wear Tabi with in 2025

The choice is simply enormous: loafers, ballet flats, Mary Jane shoes, mules, boots. All these models are currently in fashion, and designers are playing with colours, textures, and details. The most popular in 2025 are Tabi ballet flats. They are especially often worn with jeans or wide trousers. They have a light, casual, and very modern look.

Tabi ballet flats. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Mary Jane shoes with a split toe go well with feminine dresses or a business look with pants and a shirt.

Tabi Mary Jane shoes, Maison Margiela. Photo: Vogue

Tabi loafers are ideal for those who love classics with a twist. Pair them with neat socks for an interesting yet understated look.

Tabi loafers. Photo: Vogue

And, of course, Tabi boots — for those who are not afraid to attract attention. Feel free to wear them in autumn with a straight-cut coat or voluminous trench coats.

Tabi boots, Maison Margiela. Photo: Vogue

And if you want comfort, choose Nike Air Rift sneakers. They are a comfortable alternative to regular sneakers that will definitely stand out in a crowd.

Overall, Tabi is more than just fashionable shoes. If you like to play with shapes, textures, and fashion trends, go ahead and try them on.

As a reminder, we wrote about which shoes are ideal for each season.