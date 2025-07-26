Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Long skirts are back — here's how to style them in 2025

Long skirts are back — here's how to style them in 2025

en
Publication time 26 July 2025 22:23
Long skirt style guide for summer 2025 — chic outfits that suit everyone
Woman in a long skirt. Photo: freepik

The long skirt has long been a versatile wardrobe staple. You can wear it to work or on a date. There are many ways to style it — it all depends on the weather and your personal preferences.

Novyny.LIVE shares styling tips for summer 2025.

Ideas for outfits with a long skirt

Long-sleeve top

A long-sleeve top looks great with a long skirt. This elegant, restrained look is perfect for any occasion. Add heels for a light and graceful look.

Long Skirt Outfit Ideas That Always Work
Long skirt and long-sleeve top. Photo from Instagram

T-shirt

A T-shirt and a long skirt is the basic summer look. This look goes well with sandals without heels, glasses, and small accessories. You can tuck the T-shirt into the waistband or leave it on top of the skirt.

Long Skirt Outfit Ideas That Always Work
Long skirt, and T-shirt. Photo from Instagram

Shirt

This delicate and stylish look is perfect for work or a romantic date. Emphasize your waist by complementing the shirt with a thin belt.

Long Skirt Outfit Ideas That Always Work
Long skirt and shirt. Photo from Instagram

Top

A long skirt and top are perfect for summer. To achieve an elegant look, opt for high-heeled shoes. For a more casual look, consider sneakers, sandals, or flip-flops.

Long Skirt Outfit Ideas That Always Work
Long skirt, and top. Photo from Instagram

Shirt over the top

For cooler weather, add a shirt over a skirt and top. Add some stylish sneakers and accessories, and you're ready to go.

Long Skirt Outfit Ideas That Always Work
Long skirt, top and shirt. Photo from Instagram

A long skirt is a must-have for fashionistas in both hot and cooler weather. This is a staple that is difficult to imagine a wardrobe without.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
