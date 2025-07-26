Long skirt style guide for summer 2025 — chic outfits that suit everyone

Long skirts are back — here's how to style them in 2025
The long skirt has long been a versatile wardrobe staple. You can wear it to work or on a date. There are many ways to style it — it all depends on the weather and your personal preferences.
Ideas for outfits with a long skirt
Long-sleeve top
A long-sleeve top looks great with a long skirt. This elegant, restrained look is perfect for any occasion. Add heels for a light and graceful look.
T-shirt
A T-shirt and a long skirt is the basic summer look. This look goes well with sandals without heels, glasses, and small accessories. You can tuck the T-shirt into the waistband or leave it on top of the skirt.
Shirt
This delicate and stylish look is perfect for work or a romantic date. Emphasize your waist by complementing the shirt with a thin belt.
Top
A long skirt and top are perfect for summer. To achieve an elegant look, opt for high-heeled shoes. For a more casual look, consider sneakers, sandals, or flip-flops.
Shirt over the top
For cooler weather, add a shirt over a skirt and top. Add some stylish sneakers and accessories, and you're ready to go.
A long skirt is a must-have for fashionistas in both hot and cooler weather. This is a staple that is difficult to imagine a wardrobe without.
