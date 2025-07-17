All about the viral pink sequin skirt trend — from runway to street style

Woman in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

One of those pieces that instantly makes your heart skip a beat is back in fashion this summer — the bright, shiny pink flounced skirt. With its childlike charm and party-ready flair, it feels like someone captured the joy of celebration and stitched it into fabric.

This skirt has become a true fashion star of the 2025 season — even Vogue took notice.

Why is everyone obsessed with this skirt?

It’s all about the vibe. The pink hue, sparkling details, and airy silhouette channel pure Carrie Bradshaw energy. She taught us to embrace our individuality — even if that means wearing a tulle skirt in broad daylight. The Spanish brand Hand Over clearly knew what it was doing with the Camillo design. Founder Ariadna Diaz was unmistakably inspired by Sex and the City — and it shows.

Pink sequin skirt. Photo: Vogue

To keep the look from veering into New Year’s Eve territory, balance the shine with simple, understated pieces. A white strapless top, plain shirt, or light T-shirt works perfectly. Pair the skirt with ballet flats or sandals during the day, and switch to heels or mules with bold earrings for the evening. Keep your makeup minimal and your hair loose — let the sparkle do the talking.

Pink sequin skirt in the look. Photo: Vogue

In short, this skirt isn't just a trend — it's something that makes you feel good. It makes you want to dance, dream, and live life to the fullest.

