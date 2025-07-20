Long blouses and jeans: 2025’s must-try combo

Long blouses are in — here’s how to style them with jeans
In 2025, fashion takes a nostalgic turn as iconic pieces from the 2000s make a stylish comeback — and the long blouse is leading the way. Versatile and effortlessly chic, it pairs best with jeans for a look that feels both fresh and timeless.
Vogue shares stylish combinations for 2025.
Outfit ideas with a long blouse and jeans
Sheer boho blouse and slim jeans
Transparent fabrics are currently very popular. This year, elongated versions of these blouses appeared and quickly won the hearts of fashionistas. They are light and elegant, and they look great with slim jeans.
Long blouse with a train and jeans
This look is both elegant and informal. A long blouse with a train looks great with plain jeans. Complete the look with heeled sandals and an elegant small bag.
Long office shirt and jeans
If you want to look elegant and stylish in the office, pair a classic long-sleeve shirt with jeans. This combination suits everyone and is a win-win. Complete the look with shoes or heeled sandals.
Printed boho blouse and jeans
Long blouses with bright prints — ethnic, geometric, or floral — are trending. They look great when combined with plain jeans. Complete the look with chunky jewelry or platform shoes.
This long blouse will create a spectacular and bold look. It's perfect for fashionistas who aren't afraid to express their style.
