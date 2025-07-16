Summer blazer outfits — top trending ways to pair blazers with shorts in 2025

Girl in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

There are some clothes that never go out of style — they just change their "vibe" from time to time. That’s exactly what happened with the jacket. Not so long ago, it was associated with the office and business style, but today it’s a real must-have for everyday. This summer, it unexpectedly became friends with shorts. And this pairing is not just stylish, but also very urban and modern. If you don't know how to dress in the heat but want to look put together, this duo is for you.

Vogue shared how to combine a jacket and shorts in one look.

Trendy looks with jackets for this summer

Micro shorts and a matching jacket



This is a case where "mini" does not mean "vulgar." The single-color set looks stylish and even restrained, despite the length of the shorts. Plus, you don't have to think about what to wear it with. Just add sandals or flip-flops to complete the look.

A single-color look. Photo: Vogue

Boho shorts and suede jacket



Add a touch of ethnicity, and your look will stand out from the crowd. Embroidered shorts, a suede jacket, and a thin belt with tassels create a light retro vibe. This look would be complemented by 70s-style sunglasses and a woven bag.

Suede jacket. Photo: Vogue

Pleated shorts and fitted jacket



This option resembles a modern "uniform" for stylish girls. Loose shorts with arrows plus a jacket that emphasizes the waist — very elegant, but not boring.

Pleated shorts and jacket. Photo: Vogue

The ideal combination is loafers with socks, as they are both comfortable and fashionable.

