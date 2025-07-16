Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Blazer trends — how to style your look with shorts this summer

Blazer trends — how to style your look with shorts this summer

en
Publication time 16 July 2025 10:09
Summer blazer outfits — top trending ways to pair blazers with shorts in 2025
Girl in a jacket. Photo: Freepik

There are some clothes that never go out of style — they just change their "vibe" from time to time. That’s exactly what happened with the jacket. Not so long ago, it was associated with the office and business style, but today it’s a real must-have for everyday. This summer, it unexpectedly became friends with shorts. And this pairing is not just stylish, but also very urban and modern. If you don't know how to dress in the heat but want to look put together, this duo is for you.

Vogue shared how to combine a jacket and shorts in one look.

Trendy looks with jackets for this summer

Micro shorts and a matching jacket

This is a case where "mini" does not mean "vulgar." The single-color set looks stylish and even restrained, despite the length of the shorts. Plus, you don't have to think about what to wear it with. Just add sandals or flip-flops to complete the look.

This season's monochrome look is trending
A single-color look. Photo: Vogue

Boho shorts and suede jacket

Add a touch of ethnicity, and your look will stand out from the crowd. Embroidered shorts, a suede jacket, and a thin belt with tassels create a light retro vibe. This look would be complemented by 70s-style sunglasses and a woven bag.

Suede items continue to dominate trends
Suede jacket. Photo: Vogue

Pleated shorts and fitted jacket

This option resembles a modern "uniform" for stylish girls. Loose shorts with arrows plus a jacket that emphasizes the waist — very elegant, but not boring.

Shorts and a jacket are the ideal combination for summer
Pleated shorts and jacket. Photo: Vogue

The ideal combination is loafers with socks, as they are both comfortable and fashionable.

We previously wrote about items that are currently available at a discount.

We also reported on the tops that fashionistas are wearing throughout the summer.

fashion trends clothes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
