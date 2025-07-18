Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Bohо dresses from the 2000s are making a bold comeback

Bohо dresses from the 2000s are making a bold comeback

en
Publication time 18 July 2025 20:18
Boho-style dresses from the 2000s are trending again in 2025 fashion
Woman in Boho dress. Photo: Freepik

As we've written many times before, boho style is officially back. But this time, it’s more than just a wave of nostalgia — it’s a true trend with a refreshed mood. Over 20 years have passed, yet we’re still not ready to let go of light dresses, ruffles, fringe, and the wild sense of freedom this style brings. Especially when paired with chunky boots — an unexpectedly perfect blend of softness and edge.

As Vogue notes, the fashion world is taking notice. Brands are reimagining the same silhouettes we wore in the 2000s, but with a modern twist. Forget the overwhelming layering — boho in 2025 is all about balance, freshness, and freedom.

Advertisement

Dresses from the 2000s worth buying in 2025

Asymmetric dresses with character

Dresses with slanted hems, light fabrics, and small floral prints are coming back into fashion, as seen on the catwalks of Isabel Marant and Ferretti. The best accompaniment to these dresses are soft, short boots. The kind that make you look like you just returned from a music festival.

An asymmetrical dress is the perfect choice for 2025
Roberto Cavalli, S/S 2002. Photo: Vogue

Ruffles that don't resemble grandma's dress

Maxi length, pastel shades, and delicate flounces — romance at its finest. But not boring romance; rather, it's the kind that is "about freedom and a little bit of wildness". Add some high boots, and you'll have an outfit that's perfect for a country party or a stroll through the city.

Ruffles are back in trend and easily fit into the look
Dress with ruffles. Photo: Vogue

Fringed mini dress

A white short dress with fringe is another symbol of style that is back on the rise. It will look good with narrow boots with a pointed toe.

A dress with fringe deserves special attention
Fringed mini dress. Photo: Vogue

This look is equally appropriate for day and evening — with a denim or leather jacket.

Read also:

The dress that keeps you cool — and turns every head

5 ways to style a see-through dress in Summer 2025

Victoria Beckham's dress that works in any season

Slits everywhere — the hottest dress that catches the eye

fashion trends dress style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information