Boho-style dresses from the 2000s are trending again in 2025 fashion

As we've written many times before, boho style is officially back. But this time, it’s more than just a wave of nostalgia — it’s a true trend with a refreshed mood. Over 20 years have passed, yet we’re still not ready to let go of light dresses, ruffles, fringe, and the wild sense of freedom this style brings. Especially when paired with chunky boots — an unexpectedly perfect blend of softness and edge.

As Vogue notes, the fashion world is taking notice. Brands are reimagining the same silhouettes we wore in the 2000s, but with a modern twist. Forget the overwhelming layering — boho in 2025 is all about balance, freshness, and freedom.

Dresses from the 2000s worth buying in 2025

Asymmetric dresses with character

Dresses with slanted hems, light fabrics, and small floral prints are coming back into fashion, as seen on the catwalks of Isabel Marant and Ferretti. The best accompaniment to these dresses are soft, short boots. The kind that make you look like you just returned from a music festival.

Roberto Cavalli, S/S 2002. Photo: Vogue

Ruffles that don't resemble grandma's dress

Maxi length, pastel shades, and delicate flounces — romance at its finest. But not boring romance; rather, it's the kind that is "about freedom and a little bit of wildness". Add some high boots, and you'll have an outfit that's perfect for a country party or a stroll through the city.

Dress with ruffles. Photo: Vogue

Fringed mini dress

A white short dress with fringe is another symbol of style that is back on the rise. It will look good with narrow boots with a pointed toe.

Fringed mini dress. Photo: Vogue

This look is equally appropriate for day and evening — with a denim or leather jacket.

