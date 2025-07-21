The safari skirt is back in style for 2025 and here's what to pair it with

Girl in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

Safari is not just a style, it's more about self-confidence. And among all the things that make this fashion trend so special, the skirt takes almost the main place. It's the very item that "comes to the rescue" when you start to hesitate about what to wear.

What is so magical about this skirt?

If you want it short, it's a skirt you can slip into in the morning, live an active day in, and feel comfy. Stylists suggest going for natural fabrics (cotton, linen), earthy colors (olive, khaki, warm sand), and functional details (pockets, waistband, buttons).

Safari-style skirt. Photo from Instagram

This skirt seems to be made for city trips, trips out of town, or simply an active lifestyle in a hot city. It is also versatile. Stylists call it "the summer answer to jeans" — the same advantages, but lighter, fresher, and more feminine.

What clothes to wear with this skirt

The safari-style skirt will go best with these items:

Basic T-shirts and tank tops (white, black, graphite);

Shirts — linen or denim;

Bandeau tops, if you want a little glamor;

Flat shoes — sandals, trainers, ballet flats, or even soft leather boots.

Midi skirt. Photo from Instagram

And another important thing: this skirt loves details. Add a leather shoulder bag, a woven belt, and warm-framed glasses — then you will get not just a "safari" look, but a "safari chic" look.

Safari-style suit. Photo from Instagram

And the best part is that this wardrobe item will not go out of fashion in a single season. So instead of a "summer romance," it will be a long-lasting, stylish union.

