Noteworthy fragrances from Korea — the unexpected hit of 2025

After Korean brands have made a real splash in care cosmetics, they are confidently entering another area of beauty — perfumery. And I must say, they do it very confidently. Their fragrances are not about status or sexuality, like many Western brands, but about the inner state, about the moment, about you. These are not just perfumes, but small stories that you carry on your person.

Korean fragrances conquer the world

In Korea, fragrances are approached in a completely different way: each one is almost like a meditation. The bottles are laconic, minimalistic, without unnecessary details, but with character. They are convenient to take with you and are always appropriate, whether for a walk or a trip.

One of the most famous brands is Tamburins. It was created by the same people who make stylish Gentle Monster glasses. And the ambassador is Jenny from BLACKPINK. Many people's favorite fragrance is Chamo: it smells of chamomile, wood, and delicate musk. It stays on the skin for hours and very calmly "lives" next to you. But Pumkini is a completely different story. It contains pumpkin, coconut milk, and shiso with a hint of ginger. Warm, cosy, slightly edible.

Another brand that is definitely worth paying attention to is Nonfiction. Everything is very simple, but with a mood. Giaic Flower is like being alone with yourself, in silence. And For Rest takes you to a cool forest with the scents of sandalwood, bergamot, and figs. It is very calming.

And if you want a little more courage, there is Borntostandout. And Indecent Cherry is cherry, strawberry, and vanilla, but not sweetly childish, but adult, with a hint of passion.

