Ideal shorts for summer — you can't do without them this season

Balloon shorts are the one thing you should try this summer. It's time to give something new a chance. These shorts seem to have been created specifically for city walks, picnics, and even workdays, if the dress code allows. They are made of lightweight suit fabric, so they look stylish and a little restrained, but definitely not boring.

Do you remember how sometimes you want to wear something comfortable, but at the same time not look like you just left the gym? That's where the ideal option comes in — balloon shorts.

Why have these shorts become so popular?

They are already actively worn by fashionistas during Fashion Weeks, combined with jackets, light coats, and even bombers. And if you want to be a little more daring, add a simple white T-shirt or crop top. Even a swimsuit top paired with these shorts will look great if you're planning to head straight to the beach after the city.

The trick of the balloons is that they have a wide, voluminous cut — it visually lengthens the legs and makes the silhouette light. They are looser than bermudas and definitely more stylish than sports models. In addition, they suit almost everyone, no matter what your height or body type.

Another plus is the shoes. These shorts can be worn with anything. Do you like heels? No problem. Prefer sneakers or flip flops? Ideal. They easily adapt to your mood and plans for the day.

Therefore, if you are looking for a new basic item for the summer, then balloon shorts definitely deserve a place in your wardrobe. They are not just a trend — they are the element that makes the look complete, stylish, and light at the same time.

