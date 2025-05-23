The accessory that looks luxurious in any style — add it to yours

A girl in a silk scarf. Photo: Freepik

Once upon a time, a silk scarf was considered something from your grandmother's closet — an item from the past that did not fit into the modern style. But today everything has changed. In 2025, this accessory has not just made a comeback — it has become a fashion statement. Now it doesn't look outdated, but rather adds sophistication, lightness, and a bit of Parisian carefree to the look.

What look can be completed with a silk scarf?

Fashionistas wear it in different ways:

Tied around the neck like a triangle — the knot is loose or on the side, as if by chance;

Folded into a thin ribbon, similar to a tie, and worn with a white shirt, elegant and simple;

Worn on the head — like a headband or bandana, especially in the heat;

Tied to a bag, to a handle, or a belt — as if a random but stylish little thing.

Silk scarf in looks. Photo from Instagram

The secret to its comeback is a new vision: less boring, more style. No one is talking about old floral prints anymore. Instead, there are monochromatic options, geometry, stripes, and inspiration from the French streets. It is worn everywhere — from catwalks to morning coffee on the terrace.

A silk scarf is about mood. It doesn't require brands or complex style. It just adds zest to even the simplest look. You can combine it with a T-shirt, jacket, summer dress, or regular jeans. And you'll look irresistible.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Fashion in 2025 is not about complications, but about simple things that work. And a silk scarf is one of them. Don't hide it away, on the contrary, let it become your little fashion trick.

